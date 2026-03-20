Visa Aktie
WKN DE: A0NC7B / ISIN: US92826C8394
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20.03.2026 18:08:04
Could Buying Visa (V) Today Set You Up for Life?
Visa (NYSE: V), the world's largest card payment network operator, went public at a split-adjusted price of $11 per share on March 19, 2008. Today, it trades at about $300, so a $10,000 investment in its IPO would be worth more than $272,700 today. Let's see why Visa's stock soared -- and if it can generate even more life-changing gains over the next few decades.Visa, like its chief competitor Mastercard (NYSE: MA), doesn't issue any of its own cards. It only partners with banks that issue the actual cards and collect the debt. By partnering with a broad range of banks, Visa expands much faster than companies like American Express (NYSE: AXP) -- which operates its own bank and issues its own cards.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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