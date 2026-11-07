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07.11.2026 09:18:50

Crusoe Completes Wyoming AI Data Center Development, Sells Site To Google

(RTTNews) - Crusoe, an AI infrastructure and data center developer, said Google has acquired its data center site in southeast Wyoming, completing Crusoe's role in the project's early-stage development and advancing Google's expansion of AI and cloud infrastructure in the region.

The transaction marks the culmination of Crusoe's pre-development work for the Wyoming campus, which included site selection, securing governmental approvals, and developing a power strategy for the project. Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Crusoe and Tallgrass Energy jointly initiated the Wyoming campus by developing both power and data center infrastructure in parallel. The effort involved coordinating energy system design, data center engineering, site development, and engagement with hyperscale customers to prepare the site for large-scale deployment.

The sale highlights Crusoe's strategy of developing AI-ready infrastructure projects and transitioning them to major technology companies. The company recently disclosed that it is serving as the developer for Google's data center campus currently under construction in Armstrong County near Amarillo, Texas.

The Wyoming acquisition further strengthens Google's data center footprint as demand for computing capacity accelerates amid growing artificial intelligence workloads, while allowing Crusoe to focus on advancing additional AI infrastructure developments.

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