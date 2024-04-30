|
30.04.2024 10:00:03
CTS EVENTIM: TikTok and CTS EVENTIM announce global ticketing partnership
|
TikTok and CTS Eventim announce global ticketing partnership
London/Hamburg, 30 April 2024: TikTok and CTS EVENTIM, the number one provider of ticketing and live entertainment services in Europe and number two in the world, are proud to announce a new partnership that will allow artists to boost their live ticket sales by connecting with millions of users on the platform.
The new ticketing feature gives artists a powerful channel through which they can reach fans and market their live dates globally. When fans see an artist's video, they can easily discover tour dates and buy tickets through CTS EVENTIM from within the TikTok platform.
Any Certified Artist on TikTok in one of the participating countries can use it to grow their audiences and build their careers. The feature is rolling out now for artists and music fans in Germany, with other markets to follow.
Michael Kümmerle, Global Music Partnership Development Lead, TikTok, said: "We are very excited to launch this new partnership in Germany, where Eventim holds a strong position in the ticketing market. We want to give artists the opportunity to promote their live dates and drive ticket sales through great partners like Eventim, and we look forward to bringing this opportunity to artists all over the world in the near future."
Alexander Ruoff, COO, CTS EVENTIM: "As a partner to artists and concert promoters in Europe and globally, we’re always looking for ways to enrich our services to them. Artists gain incredible reach through the TikTok platform – so we’re delighted this new partnership will allow them to translate that reach into an effective new marketing channel."
The new feature from TikTok and CTS EVENTIM is available now in Germany, with the rollout in other markets set to begin soon.
- ENDS -
How It Works
Creators can now select CTS EVENTIM under the “Add link” option before posting a video. They can then search for any event on CTS EVENTIM and select “Add to video” to add the link. Once creators share their video, TikTok users will see a “Get Tickets” button within the video description that directs them to CTS EVENTIM, where they can buy tickets.
About TikTok
TikTok is the leading destination for short-form mobile video. Our mission is to inspire creativity and bring joy. TikTok's global headquarters are in Los Angeles and Singapore, and its offices include New York, London, Dublin, Paris, Berlin, Dubai, Jakarta, Seoul, and Tokyo.
About CTS EVENTIM
CTS EVENTIM is the number one provider of ticketing services in Europe and number two in the world. Over 300 million tickets per year are marketed using the Company’s systems – through physical box offices and mobile/online portals. According to Pollstar’s global rankings for 2023, the EVENTIM Group is the second-biggest promoter in the world. In addition, CTS EVENTIM operates some of Europe’s most renowned venues. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ISIN DE 0005470306) has been listed on the stock exchange since 2000 and is a member of the MDAX segment. In 2023, the Group generated revenue of EUR 2.4 billion across more than 25 countries.
PRESS CONTACT CTS EVENTIM
Christian Colmorgen
PRESS CONTACT TIKTOK
Simone Schiefke
INVESTOR RELATIONS CTS EVENTIM
Marco Haeckermann
End of Media Release
Additional features:
File: EXAMPLE - NINA CHUBA
Issuer: CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA
Key word(s): Enterprise
30.04.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA
|Rablstr. 26
|81669 München
|Germany
|Phone:
|0421/ 3666-0
|Fax:
|0421/ 3666-290
|E-mail:
|info@eventim.de
|Internet:
|www.eventim.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005470306
|WKN:
|547030
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1892385
|End of News
|EQS Media
|
1892385 30.04.2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu CTS Eventimmehr Nachrichten
|
30.04.24
|CTS EVENTIM: TikTok and CTS EVENTIM announce global ticketing partnership (EQS Group)
|
30.04.24
|CTS EVENTIM: TikTok und CTS EVENTIM geben globale Ticketing-Partnerschaft bekannt (EQS Group)
|
29.04.24
|Börse Frankfurt in Grün: MDAX beginnt Sitzung weit in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
|
26.04.24
|MDAX-Titel CTS Eventim-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in CTS Eventim von vor einem Jahr eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
19.04.24
|MDAX-Titel CTS Eventim-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein CTS Eventim-Investment von vor 10 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
18.04.24
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Hauck Aufhäuser IB startet CTS Eventim mit 'Buy' - Ziel 102 Euro (dpa-AFX)
|
15.04.24
|Schwache Performance in Frankfurt: MDAX legt letztendlich den Rückwärtsgang ein (finanzen.at)
|
12.04.24
|Verluste in Frankfurt: MDAX verbucht zum Ende des Freitagshandels Abschläge (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu CTS Eventimmehr Analysen
|30.04.24
|CTS Eventim Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|18.04.24
|CTS Eventim Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|04.04.24
|CTS Eventim Add
|Baader Bank
|02.04.24
|CTS Eventim Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|02.04.24
|CTS Eventim Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|30.04.24
|CTS Eventim Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|18.04.24
|CTS Eventim Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|04.04.24
|CTS Eventim Add
|Baader Bank
|02.04.24
|CTS Eventim Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|02.04.24
|CTS Eventim Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|30.04.24
|CTS Eventim Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|18.04.24
|CTS Eventim Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|04.04.24
|CTS Eventim Add
|Baader Bank
|02.04.24
|CTS Eventim Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|02.04.24
|CTS Eventim Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08.11.22
|CTS Eventim Reduce
|Baader Bank
|24.05.22
|CTS Eventim Reduce
|Baader Bank
|13.02.24
|CTS Eventim Halten
|DZ BANK
|20.10.23
|CTS Eventim Halten
|DZ BANK
|15.06.23
|CTS Eventim Halten
|DZ BANK
|24.08.22
|CTS Eventim Halten
|DZ BANK
|24.05.22
|CTS Eventim Halten
|DZ BANK
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|CTS Eventim
|83,30
|0,18%