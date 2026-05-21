Amazon Aktie
WKN: 906866 / ISIN: US0231351067
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21.05.2026 18:29:00
Did Amazon Just Deliver a Sweeping Blow to IonQ?
Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) quiet engagement with IonQ (NYSE: IONQ) reflects the careful ways large companies may choose to explore new business opportunities. Rather than making a long-term commitment, the tech giant made a small investment in the quantum computing specialist, representing a tactical move within a broader strategy related to its cloud-based quantum computing services.Image source: The Motley Fool.According to 13F filings, Amazon took an initial stake in IonQ during the second quarter of 2025, acquiring 854,207 shares. Technology giants like Amazon don't typically buy shares in specialized companies without clear business alignment.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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