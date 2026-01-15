Walt Disney Aktie

WKN: 855686 / ISIN: US2546871060

15.01.2026 22:40:00

Disney Predictions and More

On this Motley Fool Money, Motley Fool analyst Nick Sciple and contributors Rick Munarriz and Jon Quast dive into the investing implications of the ouster of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro. They also look at the bounce-back potential of Duolingo and Lululemon in 2026, as well as predictions for Disney in the coming year.To catch full episodes of all The Motley Fool's free podcasts, check out our podcast center. When you're ready to invest, check out this top 10 list of stocks to buy.A full transcript is below.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Nachrichten zu Walt Disney

Analysen zu Walt Disney

13.11.25 Walt Disney Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
22.08.25 Walt Disney Kaufen DZ BANK
06.08.25 Walt Disney Buy UBS AG
07.05.25 Walt Disney Kaufen DZ BANK
07.08.24 Walt Disney Kaufen DZ BANK
