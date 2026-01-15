Walt Disney Aktie
WKN: 855686 / ISIN: US2546871060
|
15.01.2026 22:40:00
Disney Predictions and More
On this Motley Fool Money, Motley Fool analyst Nick Sciple and contributors Rick Munarriz and Jon Quast dive into the investing implications of the ouster of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro. They also look at the bounce-back potential of Duolingo and Lululemon in 2026, as well as predictions for Disney in the coming year.To catch full episodes of all The Motley Fool's free podcasts, check out our podcast center. When you're ready to invest, check out this top 10 list of stocks to buy.A full transcript is below.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Walt Disney
|
16.01.26
|Angespannte Stimmung in New York: Dow Jones schlussendlich in der Verlustzone (finanzen.at)
|
16.01.26
|Freitagshandel in New York: Anleger lassen Dow Jones am Freitagnachmittag steigen (finanzen.at)
|
16.01.26
|Lucasfilm’s Kathleen Kennedy to step down after rebooting Star Wars franchise (Financial Times)
|
12.01.26
|Optimismus in New York: Letztendlich Pluszeichen im Dow Jones (finanzen.at)
|
12.01.26
|Pluszeichen in New York: Börsianer lassen Dow Jones am Montagnachmittag steigen (finanzen.at)
|
12.01.26
|Schwacher Handel: Dow Jones zeigt sich am Montagmittag schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
12.01.26
|Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Titel Walt Disney-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Walt Disney-Investition von vor einem Jahr eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
12.01.26
|Minuszeichen in New York: Dow Jones startet mit Verlusten (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Walt Disney
|13.11.25
|Walt Disney Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.08.25
|Walt Disney Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|06.08.25
|Walt Disney Buy
|UBS AG
|07.05.25
|Walt Disney Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|07.08.24
|Walt Disney Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|13.11.25
|Walt Disney Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.08.25
|Walt Disney Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|06.08.25
|Walt Disney Buy
|UBS AG
|07.05.25
|Walt Disney Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|07.08.24
|Walt Disney Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|13.11.25
|Walt Disney Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.08.25
|Walt Disney Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|06.08.25
|Walt Disney Buy
|UBS AG
|07.05.25
|Walt Disney Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|07.08.24
|Walt Disney Kaufen
|DZ BANK
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Walt Disney
|96,06
|-1,63%
|Walt Disney Company Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.125 Shs
|2 480,00
|2,27%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWenig Bewegung zum Wochenausklang: US-Börsen schließen knapp unter Nulllinie -- ATX letztlich stabil -- DAX geht schwächer ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt kam nicht recht vom Fleck, während der Leitindex Verluste verzeichnete. Die Wall Street tendierte vor dem Wochenende minimal nach unten. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es abwärts.