03.07.2024 23:16:40

Elon Musk Warns Bill Gates, Tesla Short Sellers

(RTTNews) - Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk has sent a warning to Bill Gates and the EV maker's short sellers for holding a position against the company.

"Once Tesla fully solves autonomy and has Optimus in volume production, anyone still holding a short position will be obliterated," Musk posted on X/Twitter. "Even Gates."

The short sellers reportedly believed that the company is on the verge of financial decline.

The company expects to ramp its production of Optimus humanoid robot.

Also, Musk stated about the unveiling of a new "CyberCab" robo-taxi model on August 8th during a public event.

Future Fund Managing Partner Gary Black also took to X/Twitter to support Tesla's future position.

"Anyone short $TSLA needs to have their head examined." Black wrote.

He stated that Tesla's project to launch Optimus robots will give the company a market capitalization of $20 to $25 trillion.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Teslamehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Teslamehr Analysen

03.07.24 Tesla Underweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
02.07.24 Tesla Outperform RBC Capital Markets
28.06.24 Tesla Verkaufen DZ BANK
26.06.24 Tesla Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
25.06.24 Tesla Outperform RBC Capital Markets
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Tesla 229,50 6,94% Tesla

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street letztlich uneins -- ATX und DAX schließen freundlich -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt erzielten zur Wochenmitte Zuwächse. An den US-Börsen geht es am Mittwoch in unterschiedliche Richtungen. Die asiatischen Indizes zeigten sich am Mittwoch uneins.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen