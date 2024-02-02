Elon Musk's Tesla Recalls Around 2.2 Mln EVs Over Warning Lights Issue

(RTTNews) - Tesla (TSLA) is recalling nearly 2.2 million electric vehicles in the U.S. over warning lights issue which could potentially lead to accidents, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration or NHTSA said.

The affected models include the newly released Cybertruck pickup, the Model X and Model Y SUV up to and including the recent 2024 model year, and the Model S and Model 3 sedan up to and including the 2023 model year.

The agency explained that the park, antilock brake systems and brake warning lights have smaller fonts than permitted under federal safety standards. It also noted that the warning lights should be at least one-eight of an inch in size.

"Warning lights with a smaller font size can make critical safety information on the instrument panel difficult to read, increasing the risk of a crash," the agency stated. However, no injuries or crashes have been reported so far, the company commented.

The EV maker said that Tesla owners would not have to bring their cars to the service center, as the defect would be fixed with an over-the-air software update.

Last week, Tesla had recalled about 200,000 vehicles citing that the rearview mirrors were not working when cars were put in reverse, which could potentially increase the risk of accidents.

Similarly, the automaker recalled 2 million units in December, after the NHSTA's investigation report revealed that Tesla's Autopilot self-driving feature posed crash hazard if used incorrectly.