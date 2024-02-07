|
EQS-Adhoc: CTS EVENTIM: Dynamic growth across all business segments produces record results for 2023
Munich, 7 Feb. 2024 – According to preliminary results, CTS EVENTIM AG & Co. KGaA again delivered dynamic growth across all business segments in 2023. The forecast for the full year, which had already been raised in October of last year (as announced in an ad hoc disclosure), was significantly exceeded thanks to a very strong fourth quarter of 2023.
Consolidated revenue rose by 22.5% year-on-year to EUR 2.359 billion (previous year: EUR 1.926 billion). CTS EVENTIM thereby achieved a record level of revenue once again. Both the Ticketing segment and the Live Entertainment segment drove this powerful growth.
The Group’s normalised EBITDA came to EUR 501.4 million in 2023, compared with EUR 380.1 million in the previous year. An increase of 31.9%.
In the Ticketing segment, revenue amounted to EUR 717 million in 2023 (previous year: EUR 541 million) and was thus up by 32.5%. Normalised EBITDA came to EUR 382.4 million in 2023 (previous year: EUR 260.8 million), a rise of 46.6%.
In the Live Entertainment segment, revenue jumped by 18.9% year-on-year to EUR 1.677 billion (previous year: EUR 1.410 billion). Normalised EBITDA remained nearly unchanged at EUR 119.1 million in 2023 (previous year: EUR 119.2 million).
The Group figures include income of EUR 37.4 million to which CTS group companies are directly entitled that results from compensation paid by the German government to the joint venture autoTicket GmbH, Berlin. As the prior-year figures contained a similar volume of income that had been received under pandemic-related economic aid programmes, the year-on-year growth rates shown here reflect the success of the operating business.
The full annual report for 2023 will be published on 26 March 2024 and will be available at corporate.eventim.de/en from that date.
About CTS EVENTIM
CTS EVENTIM is a leading international provider of ticketing services and live entertainment. Over 300 million tickets per year are marketed using the Company’s systems – through physical box offices and mobile/online portals. These portals include the brands eventim.de, oeticket.com, ticketcorner.ch, ticketone.it and entradas.com. The CTS EVENTIM Group also owns a number of companies promoting concerts, tours, and festivals such as Rock am Ring, Rock im Park, Hurricane, Southside, and Lucca Summer. According to Pollstar’s global rankings for 2023, the EVENTIM Group is the second-biggest promoter in the world. In addition, CTS EVENTIM operates some of Europe’s most renowned venues, such as the LANXESS Arena in Cologne, the K.B. Hallen in Copenhagen, the Waldbühne in Berlin, and the EVENTIM Apollo in London. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ISIN DE 0005470306) has been listed on the stock exchange since 2000 and is a member of the MDAX segment. In 2023, the Group generated revenue of EUR 2.4 billion across more than 20 countries.
