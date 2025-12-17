DEUTZ Aktie
WKN: 630500 / ISIN: DE0006305006
|
17.12.2025 14:45:04
EQS-Adhoc: DEUTZ acquires manufacturer of power generation systems Frerk Aggregatebau GmbH
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: DEUTZ AG / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions
DEUTZ acquires manufacturer of power generation systems Frerk Aggregatebau GmbH
Cologne, December 17, 2025 – DEUTZ Group today signed a purchase agreement for the acquisition of all shares in Frerk Aggregatebau GmbH, headquartered in Schweringen, Germany. Frerk is a system integrator for emergency power systems and decentralized energy supply. Customers include data centers, critical infrastructure operators and other customers with a need for highly complex, customer-specific emergency power solutions. Frerk has a complementary product and competence profile that will strategically complement the DEUTZ Energy business unit. The current management will continue to actively drive Frerk's expansion.
The total purchase price to be paid is in the upper double-digit million-euro range and consists of a cash component and a variable component depending on business development. Debt financing is planned for the takeover. The closing of the transaction is subject to customary reservations, in particular anti-trust clearance, and is expected to take place in the first quarter of 2026.
End of Inside Information
17-Dec-2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|DEUTZ AG
|Ottostraße 1
|51149 Köln (Porz-Eil)
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)221 822 2491
|Fax:
|+49 (0)221 822 3525
|E-mail:
|svenja.deissler@deutz.com
|Internet:
|www.deutz.com
|ISIN:
|DE0006305006
|WKN:
|630500
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2247230
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2247230 17-Dec-2025 CET/CEST
