17.12.2025 14:45:04

EQS-Adhoc: DEUTZ acquires manufacturer of power generation systems Frerk Aggregatebau GmbH

EQS-Ad-hoc: DEUTZ AG / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions
DEUTZ acquires manufacturer of power generation systems Frerk Aggregatebau GmbH

17-Dec-2025 / 14:45 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

DEUTZ acquires manufacturer of power generation systems Frerk Aggregatebau GmbH

Cologne, December 17, 2025 – DEUTZ Group today signed a purchase agreement for the acquisition of all shares in Frerk Aggregatebau GmbH, headquartered in Schweringen, Germany. Frerk is a system integrator for emergency power systems and decentralized energy supply. Customers include data centers, critical infrastructure operators and other customers with a need for highly complex, customer-specific emergency power solutions. Frerk has a complementary product and competence profile that will strategically complement the DEUTZ Energy business unit. The current management will continue to actively drive Frerk's expansion.

The total purchase price to be paid is in the upper double-digit million-euro range and consists of a cash component and a variable component depending on business development. Debt financing is planned for the takeover. The closing of the transaction is subject to customary reservations, in particular anti-trust clearance, and is expected to take place in the first quarter of 2026.


Contact
Jakob Barzel | Interim Head of Investor Relations, Communications & Marketing
Tel.: +49 (0)221 822-3600 | Email: jakob.barzel@deutz.com

Rolf Becker | Senior Manager Investor Relations
Tel.: +49 (0)221 822 2499 | Email: rolf.becker@deutz.com

 



End of Inside Information

17-Dec-2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: DEUTZ AG
Ottostraße 1
51149 Köln (Porz-Eil)
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)221 822 2491
Fax: +49 (0)221 822 3525
E-mail: svenja.deissler@deutz.com
Internet: www.deutz.com
ISIN: DE0006305006
WKN: 630500
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2247230

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2247230  17-Dec-2025 CET/CEST

