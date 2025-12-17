EQS-Adhoc: DEUTZ acquires manufacturer of power generation systems Frerk Aggregatebau GmbH

EQS-Ad-hoc: DEUTZ AG / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions

DEUTZ acquires manufacturer of power generation systems Frerk Aggregatebau GmbH



17-Dec-2025 / 14:45 CET/CEST

Cologne, December 17, 2025 – DEUTZ Group today signed a purchase agreement for the acquisition of all shares in Frerk Aggregatebau GmbH, headquartered in Schweringen, Germany. Frerk is a system integrator for emergency power systems and decentralized energy supply. Customers include data centers, critical infrastructure operators and other customers with a need for highly complex, customer-specific emergency power solutions. Frerk has a complementary product and competence profile that will strategically complement the DEUTZ Energy business unit. The current management will continue to actively drive Frerk's expansion.

The total purchase price to be paid is in the upper double-digit million-euro range and consists of a cash component and a variable component depending on business development. Debt financing is planned for the takeover. The closing of the transaction is subject to customary reservations, in particular anti-trust clearance, and is expected to take place in the first quarter of 2026.



