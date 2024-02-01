|
01.02.2024 17:56:18
EQS-Adhoc: E.ON SE: Preliminary financial results for the financial year 2023
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: E.ON SE / Key word(s): Annual Results
E.ON SE: Preliminary financial results for the financial year 2023
Essen, 1 February 2024
E.ON expects the following preliminary financial results for the financial year 2023:
The positive development of the Adjusted Group EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income from the first nine months of 2023 continued in the last quarter, exceeding the forecast.
In the Energy Networks segment, financial results were again above expectations in the fourth quarter, primarily due to operating effects in almost all countries. In addition, positive temporary effects in Germany which will be returned to customers in subsequent years and regulatory one-off effects in Slovakia had an impact in the fourth quarter. In the Customer Solutions segment, the guidance included a contingency against possible negative effects (at the end of the year) from a possible deterioration of the energy market environment, which did not materialize.
Investment activity accelerated further at the end of the year, particularly in the network business, due to the expansion of capacities and was slightly higher than guided.
The financial figures are preliminary and have not been verified. The full financial results will be published as planned on 13 March 2024 in the Integrated Annual Report 2023.
Information on the key performance indicators can be found at www.eon.com/key-performance-indicators.
Contact:
Dr. Iris Eveleigh
Head of Investor Relations
T +49 170 7688749
iris.eveleigh@eon.com
Lars A. Rosumek
Head of Communications & Political Affairs
T +49 201 184 4240
lars.rosumek@eon.com
End of Inside Information
01-Feb-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|E.ON SE
|Brüsseler Platz 1
|45131 Essen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)201-184 00
|E-mail:
|info@eon.com
|Internet:
|www.eon.com
|ISIN:
|DE000ENAG999
|WKN:
|ENAG99
|Indices:
|DAX, EURO STOXX 50
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1827561
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1827561 01-Feb-2024 CET/CEST
