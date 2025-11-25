Flughafen Wien Aktie

Flughafen Wien für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2AMK9 / ISIN: AT00000VIE62

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
25.11.2025 17:54:03

EQS-Adhoc: Flughafen Wien AG: Project for 3rd Runway will not be continued

EQS-Ad-hoc: Flughafen Wien AG / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision/Change in Forecast
Flughafen Wien AG: Project for 3rd Runway will not be continued

25-Nov-2025 / 17:54 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 Adhoc: Flughafen Wien AG / Strategic company decision

Disclosure of inside information pursuant to Article 17 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

25/11/2025

Project for 3rd Runway will not be continued

 

After a thorough analysis of all relevant decision factors, the Management Board of Flughafen Wien AG has decided today not to proceed with the planned 3rd runway project any further. Nevertheless, Vienna Airport is able to grow in the future with the planned expansion of terminal capacity and the existing two-runway system, handling up to 52 million passengers per year.

 

As a result of this decision the payments made between 2018 and 2020 under the mediation agreement to the environmental fund and to neighboring communities, which were capitalised for the runway project, amounting to € 55.9 million, will need to be disposed in the 2025 accounts without affecting liquidity. For this reason, Flughafen Wien AG is also adjusting its guidance for net income before minority interests in 2025 to around € 210 million (previously around € 230 million). The new guidance also includes positive effects from a better traffic development in recent weeks than originally expected.

 

 

 

Information published by:

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft

1300 Vienna Airport, Vienna

Austria

 

Contact: Capital Markets, Flughafen Wien AG

 

Contact:

Bernd Maurer

Head of Capital Markets

Flughafen Wien AG

Tel.: +43 1 7007/23126

E-mail: b.maurer@viennaairport.com

 

Press Office

Peter Kleemann, Company Spokesman

Tel.: (+43-1-) 7007-23000

E-Mail: p.kleemann@viennaairport.com

Website: www.viennaairport.com

 

Issuer:     

Flughafen Wien AG

1300 Vienna Airport, Vienna

Austria

phone:    +43 1 7007 - 23126

FAX:        +43 1 7007 - 23806

mail:      investor-relations@viennaairport.com

www:   http://viennaairport.com/unternehmen/investor_relations

ISIN:    AT00000VIE62

 



End of Inside Information

25-Nov-2025 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group

View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Flughafen Wien AG
Postfach 1
1300 Wien-Flughafen
Austria
Phone: +43-1-7007/23126
Fax: +43-1-7007/23806
E-mail: investor-relations@viennaairport.com
Internet: http://www.viennaairport.com
ISIN: AT00000VIE62
WKN: A2AMK9
Indices: ATX PRIME
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London, Nasdaq OTC, Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
EQS News ID: 2235790

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2235790  25-Nov-2025 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Flughafen Wien AGmehr Nachrichten