EQS-Adhoc: Flughafen Wien AG: Project for 3rd Runway will not be continued

Project for 3rd Runway will not be continued
After a thorough analysis of all relevant decision factors, the Management Board of Flughafen Wien AG has decided today not to proceed with the planned 3rd runway project any further. Nevertheless, Vienna Airport is able to grow in the future with the planned expansion of terminal capacity and the existing two-runway system, handling up to 52 million passengers per year.
As a result of this decision the payments made between 2018 and 2020 under the mediation agreement to the environmental fund and to neighboring communities, which were capitalised for the runway project, amounting to € 55.9 million, will need to be disposed in the 2025 accounts without affecting liquidity. For this reason, Flughafen Wien AG is also adjusting its guidance for net income before minority interests in 2025 to around € 210 million (previously around € 230 million). The new guidance also includes positive effects from a better traffic development in recent weeks than originally expected.
