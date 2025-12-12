EQS-Adhoc: Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide: Business Plan 2026 / Resumption of Dividend

EQS-Ad-hoc: Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide / Key word(s): Results Forecast/Dividend

Frankfurt, December 12, 2025, 1.10 PM CET

Release of an ad hoc announcement according to Section 17 MAR

At its meeting today, the Supervisory Board of Fraport AG approved the business plan for the 2026 financial year, including a planned dividend payment for the 2025 financial year.

The decision is based on the solid operational performance of the Fraport Group, both in Frankfurt and internationally, accompanied by a positive outlook for the coming years.

With the completion of major construction works in comprehensive capacity expansions—especially at the Lima and Frankfurt locations—and the commissioning of the new terminals, Group result in 2026 is expected to decline significantly at first. This is due to increased depreciation of around EUR 140 million as well as higher interest expenses of approximately EUR 90 million, resulting from lower capitalized interest expenses. At the same time, however, free cash flow is expected to improve significantly and to turn positive in 2026. This will provide the financial flexibility necessary for the resumption of dividend payments and, subsequently, for the reduction of debt.

The plan approved today foresees a dividend payment of EUR 1.00 per share for the 2025 financial year, to be distributed in 2026. This marks the first planned dividend payment since the 2019 financial year and the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The proposal for the appropriation of profits for the 2025 financial year, which will be decided on by the Annual General Meeting in 2026, will be submitted by the Executive Board and Supervisory Board next year as part of the resolutions on the preparation and approval of the 2025 annual financial statements.

