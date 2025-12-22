Gerresheimer Aktie
WKN DE: A0LD6E / ISIN: DE000A0LD6E6
|
22.12.2025 16:28:44
EQS-Adhoc: Gerresheimer AG: Gerresheimer AG corrects comprehensively revenues from bill-and-hold agreements
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Gerresheimer AG / Key word(s): Annual Results
Gerresheimer AG corrects comprehensively revenues from bill-and-hold agreements
Duesseldorf, December 22, 2025. The Management Board of Gerresheimer AG (ISIN: DE000A0LD6E6, “Gerresheimer”) today decided to correct all revenues from bill-and-hold agreements recognized in the 2024 consolidated financial statements in the amount of approximately EUR 28m.
Following the audit of the consolidated financial statements and group management report for the 2024 financial year initiated by BaFin, Gerresheimer AG commissioned an investigation by an independent external law firm. This investigation revealed that the recognition of revenues from bill-and-hold agreements consistently did not comply with IFRS requirements and that these revenues were systematically recognized too early.
Gerresheimer AG will correct this accounting error in the previous year's figures when preparing the 2025 consolidated financial statements. The revenues from bill-and-hold agreements of around EUR 28 million recognized in the 2024 consolidated financial statements will be corrected and recognized in the revenues for the 2025 financial year. This will be partially offset by the correction of revenues from bill-and-hold agreements from the 2023 financial year amounting to around EUR 10 million, which will now be recognized in revenues for the 2024 financial year.
As a result of the correction of these revenues from bill-and-hold agreements, the revenue of EUR 2.036 billion reported for the 2024 financial year is expected to decrease by around 1% (around EUR 18 million), the reported adjusted EBITDA of EUR 419.4 million by around 1% (around EUR 5 million) and the reported adjusted EPS of EUR 4.67 by around 2% (around EUR 0.10).
Gerresheimer AG will not include any revenues from new bill-and-hold agreements in its 2025 consolidated financial statements and will also refrain from this practice in the future.
To the extent that such revenues were already included in the revenues figures of the financial information published during the 2025 financial year, they will be corrected in the respective subsequent publications in the 2026 financial year by adjusting the previous year's figures. In the 2025 half-year financial report, this is expected to account for revenues of around 4 million euros.
The company will continue to cooperate fully with BaFin in the audit of the 2024 consolidated financial statements and group management report.
End of Inside Information
Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this announcement:
Contact Gerresheimer AG
Investor Relations
22-Dec-2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Gerresheimer AG
|Peter-Müller-Str. 3
|40468 Duesseldorf
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49-(0)211/61 81-00
|Fax:
|+49-(0)211/61 81-121
|E-mail:
|gerresheimer.ir@gerresheimer.com
|Internet:
|http://www.gerresheimer.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0LD6E6
|WKN:
|A0LD6E
|Indices:
|SDAX (Aktie)
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2250372
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2250372 22-Dec-2025 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Gerresheimer AGmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Gerresheimer AGmehr Analysen
|11:52
|Gerresheimer Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|16.12.25
|Gerresheimer Underperform
|Bernstein Research
|10.12.25
|Gerresheimer Neutral
|UBS AG
|09.12.25
|Gerresheimer Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|28.10.25
|Gerresheimer Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|11:52
|Gerresheimer Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|16.12.25
|Gerresheimer Underperform
|Bernstein Research
|10.12.25
|Gerresheimer Neutral
|UBS AG
|09.12.25
|Gerresheimer Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|28.10.25
|Gerresheimer Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|21.10.25
|Gerresheimer Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|13.10.25
|Gerresheimer Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10.10.25
|Gerresheimer Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|09.10.25
|Gerresheimer Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|09.10.25
|Gerresheimer Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11:52
|Gerresheimer Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|16.12.25
|Gerresheimer Underperform
|Bernstein Research
|10.10.25
|Gerresheimer Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|09.10.25
|Gerresheimer Underperform
|Bernstein Research
|17.07.25
|Gerresheimer Underperform
|Bernstein Research
|10.12.25
|Gerresheimer Neutral
|UBS AG
|09.12.25
|Gerresheimer Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|28.10.25
|Gerresheimer Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|15.10.25
|Gerresheimer Hold
|Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG
|14.10.25
|Gerresheimer Neutral
|UBS AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Gerresheimer AG
|27,58
|2,22%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerVorweihnachtliche Ruhe: ATX und DAX schließen kaum verändert -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Plus
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt tendierten zum Wochenstart seitwärts. Die positive Stimmung an der Wall Street hält im Montagshandel an. Am Montag präsentierten sich die Börsen in Fernost freundlich.