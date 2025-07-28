EQS-Adhoc: Hypoport SE: Significant Increase in Revenue and EBIT in first half of 2025

EQS-Ad-hoc: Hypoport SE / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Preliminary Results

Hypoport SE: Significant Increase in Revenue and EBIT in first half of 2025



Berlin, July 28, 2025: In today's board meeting, the preliminary business figures of the Hypoport Group for the first half of 2025 were evaluated.

Based on this, the Hypoport board expects the following results for Q2/25:

• Revenue: +6% to approx. €146 million (Q2/24 adjusted*: €137.0 million / reported: €110.6 million)

• Gross profit: +13% to approx. €64 million (Q2/24 adjusted*: €56.8 million / reported: €56.6 million)

• EBIT: +102% to approx. €7.4 million (Q2/24 adjusted*: €3.7 million / reported: €3.6 million)

The main reason for the increase in revenue and earnings of the Group was a significantly improved business development in private mortgage business within the Real Estate & Mortgage Platforms segment.





The following preliminary figures have been calculated for the half-year results:

• Revenue: +13% to approx. €305 million (H1/24 adjusted*: €270.5 million / reported: €218.1 million)

• Gross profit: +14% to approx. €130 million (H1/24 adjusted*: €114.1 million / reported: €113.7 million)

• EBIT: +94% to approx. €16.0 million (H1/24 adjusted*: €8.3 million / reported: €7.9 million)

Hypoport will publish its final Q2/25 results as planned on Monday, August 11, 2025.

* Due to the reclassification of revenues from a subsidiary in the Real Estate & Mortgage Platforms segment (see notes to the consolidated financial statements 2024, page 76 ff.) from a net to a gross presentation, as well as a corrected revenue allocation, an adjustment of the previous year's figures was made.

