Hypoport Aktie
WKN DE: 549336 / ISIN: DE0005493365
|
28.07.2025 19:33:23
EQS-Adhoc: Hypoport SE: Significant Increase in Revenue and EBIT in first half of 2025
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Hypoport SE / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Preliminary Results
Inside information pursuant to article 17 of the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)
Hypoport SE: Significant Increase in Revenue and EBIT in first half of 2025
Berlin, July 28, 2025: In today's board meeting, the preliminary business figures of the Hypoport Group for the first half of 2025 were evaluated.
Based on this, the Hypoport board expects the following results for Q2/25:
• Revenue: +6% to approx. €146 million (Q2/24 adjusted*: €137.0 million / reported: €110.6 million)
• Gross profit: +13% to approx. €64 million (Q2/24 adjusted*: €56.8 million / reported: €56.6 million)
• EBIT: +102% to approx. €7.4 million (Q2/24 adjusted*: €3.7 million / reported: €3.6 million)
The main reason for the increase in revenue and earnings of the Group was a significantly improved business development in private mortgage business within the Real Estate & Mortgage Platforms segment.
The following preliminary figures have been calculated for the half-year results:
• Revenue: +13% to approx. €305 million (H1/24 adjusted*: €270.5 million / reported: €218.1 million)
• Gross profit: +14% to approx. €130 million (H1/24 adjusted*: €114.1 million / reported: €113.7 million)
• EBIT: +94% to approx. €16.0 million (H1/24 adjusted*: €8.3 million / reported: €7.9 million)
Hypoport will publish its final Q2/25 results as planned on Monday, August 11, 2025.
* Due to the reclassification of revenues from a subsidiary in the Real Estate & Mortgage Platforms segment (see notes to the consolidated financial statements 2024, page 76 ff.) from a net to a gross presentation, as well as a corrected revenue allocation, an adjustment of the previous year's figures was made.
Contact
Jan H. Pahl
Head of Investor Relations // IRO
Phone: +49 (0)30 / 42086 - 1942
Mobile: +49 (0)176 / 965 125 19
Email: ir@hypoport.de
Hypoport SE
Heidestr. 8
10557 Berlin
Germany
Key data on Hypoport's shares
Hypoport SE
Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard)
ISIN DE0005493365 / WKN 549336 / Stock exchanges symbol HYQ
End of Inside Information
28-Jul-2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
