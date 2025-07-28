Hypoport Aktie

28.07.2025 19:33:23

EQS-Adhoc: Hypoport SE: Significant Increase in Revenue and EBIT in first half of 2025

EQS-Ad-hoc: Hypoport SE / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Preliminary Results
Hypoport SE: Significant Increase in Revenue and EBIT in first half of 2025

28-Jul-2025 / 19:33 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Inside information pursuant to article 17 of the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

 

Hypoport SE: Significant Increase in Revenue and EBIT in first half of 2025

 

Berlin, July 28, 2025: In today's board meeting, the preliminary business figures of the Hypoport Group for the first half of 2025 were evaluated.

 

Based on this, the Hypoport board expects the following results for Q2/25:

 

• Revenue: +6% to approx. €146 million (Q2/24 adjusted*: €137.0 million / reported: €110.6 million)

 

• Gross profit: +13% to approx. €64 million (Q2/24 adjusted*: €56.8 million / reported: €56.6 million)

 

• EBIT: +102% to approx. €7.4 million (Q2/24 adjusted*: €3.7 million / reported: €3.6 million)

 

The main reason for the increase in revenue and earnings of the Group was a significantly improved business development in private mortgage business within the Real Estate & Mortgage Platforms segment.


 

The following preliminary figures have been calculated for the half-year results:

 

• Revenue: +13% to approx. €305 million (H1/24 adjusted*: €270.5 million / reported: €218.1 million)

 

• Gross profit: +14% to approx. €130 million (H1/24 adjusted*: €114.1 million / reported: €113.7 million)

 

• EBIT: +94% to approx. €16.0 million (H1/24 adjusted*: €8.3 million / reported: €7.9 million)

 

Hypoport will publish its final Q2/25 results as planned on Monday, August 11, 2025.

 

* Due to the reclassification of revenues from a subsidiary in the Real Estate & Mortgage Platforms segment (see notes to the consolidated financial statements 2024, page 76 ff.) from a net to a gross presentation, as well as a corrected revenue allocation, an adjustment of the previous year's figures was made.

 

 

Contact

Jan H. Pahl

Head of Investor Relations // IRO

 

Phone: +49 (0)30 / 42086 - 1942

Mobile: +49 (0)176 / 965 125 19

Email: ir@hypoport.de

 

Hypoport SE

Heidestr. 8

10557 Berlin

Germany

 

Key data on Hypoport's shares

Hypoport SE

Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard)

ISIN DE0005493365 / WKN 549336 / Stock exchanges symbol HYQ



End of Inside Information

28-Jul-2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Hypoport SE
Heidestraße 8
10557 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +4930420861942
Fax: +49/30 42086-1999
E-mail: ir@hypoport.de
Internet: www.hypoport.de
ISIN: DE0005493365
WKN: 549336
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2175630

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2175630  28-Jul-2025 CET/CEST

