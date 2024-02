EQS-Adhoc: SAP SE: SAP Announces Changes to the Supervisory Board

EQS-Ad-hoc: SAP SE / Key word(s): Personnel

SAP Announces Changes to the Supervisory Board



11-Feb-2024

Walldorf, Germany – February 11, 2024 SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) and Dr. h. c. Punit Renjen have mutually agreed to part ways because of a difference in perspective on the role of SAP Supervisory Board chair, which Punit Renjen was designated to assume. Punit Renjen has chosen to resign his mandate on the SAP Supervisory Board with effect from the end of SAP’s Annual General Meeting on May 15, 2024. The SAP Supervisory Board has nominated Pekka Ala-Pietilä to stand for election at the next Annual General Meeting as successor. In case of election, it is intended that Pekka Ala-Pietilä will assume the role of chair.

