25.04.2024 17:59:29
EQS-Adhoc: Talanx Aktiengesellschaft: Talanx achieves quarterly result of EUR 572 million
EQS-Ad-hoc: Talanx Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Quarter Results/Forecast
AD-HOC ANNOUNCEMENT
Publication of inside information pursuant to Article 17(1) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on Market Abuse (Market Abuse Regulation - MAR)
Talanx achieves quarterly result of EUR 572 million
The Talanx Group has started the current financial year 2024 with a very strong first quarter and has significantly exceeded the analysts' consensus of EUR 466 million1 with a preliminary consolidated net income of EUR 572 (423) million. This development is primarily driven by the strong performance of the primary insurance activities.
Despite this positive development in the first quarter, Talanx is maintaining its full-year forecast. However, confidence has now increased that the targeted group result of more than EUR 1.7 billion can be exceeded significantly.
This earnings target assumes that large losses will not exceed the large loss budget, that the capital markets do not experience any upheavals and that no material currency fluctuations arise.
Talanx AG will report the final results for the first 3 months of the current financial year 2024 as planned on 15 May 2024.
1 Mean value based on estimates from 6 financial analysts
