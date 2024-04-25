EQS-Adhoc: Talanx Aktiengesellschaft: Talanx achieves quarterly result of EUR 572 million

EQS-Ad-hoc: Talanx Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Quarter Results/Forecast

Talanx Aktiengesellschaft: Talanx achieves quarterly result of EUR 572 million



25-Apr-2024 / 17:59 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

AD-HOC ANNOUNCEMENT

Publication of inside information pursuant to Article 17(1) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on Market Abuse (Market Abuse Regulation - MAR)

Talanx achieves quarterly result of EUR 572 million

The Talanx Group has started the current financial year 2024 with a very strong first quarter and has significantly exceeded the analysts' consensus of EUR 466 million1 with a preliminary consolidated net income of EUR 572 (423) million. This development is primarily driven by the strong performance of the primary insurance activities.

Despite this positive development in the first quarter, Talanx is maintaining its full-year forecast. However, confidence has now increased that the targeted group result of more than EUR 1.7 billion can be exceeded significantly.

This earnings target assumes that large losses will not exceed the large loss budget, that the capital markets do not experience any upheavals and that no material currency fluctuations arise.

Talanx AG will report the final results for the first 3 months of the current financial year 2024 as planned on 15 May 2024.

1 Mean value based on estimates from 6 financial analysts

Contact:Bernd SablowskyHead of Investor RelationsHDI-Platz 130659 HannoverTel: +49 511 37472793