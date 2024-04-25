25.04.2024 17:59:29

EQS-Adhoc: Talanx Aktiengesellschaft: Talanx achieves quarterly result of EUR 572 million

Talanx Aktiengesellschaft: Talanx achieves quarterly result of EUR 572 million

Talanx achieves quarterly result of EUR 572 million

The Talanx Group has started the current financial year 2024 with a very strong first quarter and has significantly exceeded the analysts' consensus of EUR 466 millionwith a preliminary consolidated net income of EUR 572 (423) million. This development is primarily driven by the strong performance of the primary insurance activities.

Despite this positive development in the first quarter, Talanx is maintaining its full-year forecast. However, confidence has now increased that the targeted group result of more than EUR 1.7 billion can be exceeded significantly.

This earnings target assumes that large losses will not exceed the large loss budget, that the capital markets do not experience any upheavals and that no material currency fluctuations arise.

Talanx AG will report the final results for the first 3 months of the current financial year 2024 as planned on 15 May 2024.

1 Mean value based on estimates from 6 financial analysts


Contact:
Bernd Sablowsky
Head of Investor Relations
HDI-Platz 1
30659 Hannover
Tel: +49 511 37472793


Language: English
Company: Talanx Aktiengesellschaft
HDI-Platz 1
30659 Hannover
Germany
Phone: +49 511 3747 2227
Fax: +49 511 3747 2286
E-mail: ir@talanx.com
Internet: www.talanx.com
ISIN: DE000TLX1005
WKN: TLX100
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hanover; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
