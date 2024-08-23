|
23.08.2024 12:30:46
EQS-Adhoc: Wolford AG: Wolford AG announces group results for the first 6 months of 2024
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Wolford AG / Key word(s): Development of Sales/Half Year Results
Wolford hereby publishes the Group Sales for the reporting period from January to June 2024. The global sales decreased by 15.7 mEUR compared to last year to 43.1 mEUR (2023: 58,8 mEUR). Wolford experienced this decrease in Q2 due to the transition to a new logistics provider which led to unexpected delivery problems caused by the provider. The resulting turnover backlog is confirmed to be eliminated by end of August 2024. The closure of unprofitable stores was another factor that had a significant impact on the result.
Despite these declines, the new management will stick to Wolford’s business model and therefore sees no reason to modify it. The company will not compromise on its high standards and is confident that the team can navigate these challenges.
End of Inside Information
