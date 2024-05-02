|
02.05.2024 11:14:10
EQS-AFR: Hypoport SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Hypoport SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Hypoport SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year
Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 06, 2024
Address: https://www.hypoport.de/investor-relations/publikationen/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 06, 2024
Address: https://www.hypoport.com/investor-relations/publications/
02.05.2024 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Hypoport SE
|Heidestraße 8
|10557 Berlin
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.hypoport.de
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1894385 02.05.2024 CET/CEST
