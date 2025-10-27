Deutsche Börse Aktie
WKN: 581005 / ISIN: DE0005810055
|
27.10.2025 11:48:03
EQS-CMS: Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 /
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Börse AG
/ Acquisition of own shares
Frankfurt am Main, 27 October 2025
In the period from 20 October 2025 to, and including, 24 October 2025, Deutsche Börse AG purchased a number of 46,963 shares within the framework of its ongoing share buy-back programme which had been announced by the announcement of 24 February 2025 pursuant to Art. 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014.
Shares were purchased as follows:
Date Shares (Number) Average price (EUR)
20/10/2025 9,214 223.1731
21/10/2025 10,579 224.2760
22/10/2025 10,233 224.4686
23/10/2025 9,910 224.8976
24/10/2025 7,027 228.2084
The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buy-back programme since 26 February 2025 through, and including, 24 October amounts to 1,724,271 shares.
The purchase of shares is carried out exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Deutsche Börse AG.
Deutsche Börse AG will also regularly report on the progress of the share buy-back on its website (https://www.deutsche-boerse.com/dbg-en/investor-relations/share-and-bonds/share-buyback).
27.10.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Deutsche Börse AG
|-
|60485 Frankfurt / Main
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.deutsche-boerse.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2219068 27.10.2025 CET/CEST
