EQS-CMS: Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft: Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) of Regulation (EU) no 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Share Buyback Program 2024 – Interim Report 1

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft: Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) of Regulation (EU) no 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052



02.05.2024 / 15:59 CET/CEST

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft: Share Buyback Program 2024 – Interim Report 1





Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft: Share Buyback Program 2024 – Interim Report 1

Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) of Regulation (EU) no 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

On 23 April 2024, Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft disclosed pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the Share Buyback Program 2024.

In the period from 24 April 2024 to 26 April 2024, a number of 105,553 shares were acquired as part of the Share Buyback Program 2024.

Shares were acquired as follows:

Share Buyback Program 2024

Date Aggregated volume

(Number of shares) Weighted average

share price (EUR) Trading venue 24 April 2024 31,700 138.7724 Xetra 25 April 2024 37,000 138.9302 Xetra 26 April 2024 36,853 139.8003 Xetra

Detailed information on the individual transactions is published on the Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft website at: https://www.beiersdorf.com/investor-relations/shares/share-buyback

The total volume of shares which were acquired within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 24 April 2024 until and including 26 April 2024 amounts to 105,553 shares.

The purchase of shares is carried out by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft.