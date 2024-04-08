EQS-CMS: CANCOM SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: CANCOM SE / Share buyback / Final notification

CANCOM SE: Release of a capital market information



08.04.2024 / 18:05 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Share buyback / Final notification - Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

CANCOM SE has completed the current share buyback ("Share Buyback Programme 2023") on the basis of the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting on 28 June 2022. In the period from 3 July 2023 up to and including 5 April 2024, CANCOM SE has completed the share buyback programme, the start of which was announced in the ad hoc announcement of 21 June 2023 and the announcement of 29 June 2023 in accordance with Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 (1) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014. Art. 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 for 3 July 2023 ("Share Buyback Programme 2023"), a total of 3,854,800 shares were acquired as follows:

Repurchase period Total number of treasury shares acquired

(in units) Volume-weighted average price excluding incidental acquisition costs, commercially rounded to four decimal places

(in Euro) 3 July 2023 - 5 April 2024 3,854,800 26.5871



The share buyback was completed on 5 April 2024. The total number of treasury shares acquired as part of the share buyback in the period from 3 July 2023 up to and including 5 April 2024 amounts to 3,854,800 shares. This corresponds to 10.0 percent of the company's share capital at the time of the share buyback authorisation. The average purchase price per share paid on the stock exchange was € 26.5871 (excluding incidental acquisition costs).

CANCOM SE currently holds 1,669,758 treasury shares. This corresponds to 4.55 percent of the current share capital. The Executive Board had already cancelled a total of 2,185,042 treasury shares acquired by 30 November 2023 as part of the 2023 share buyback programme with effect from 7 December 2023, as also announced in the ad hoc announcement of 30 November 2023.

Further information on the transactions pursuant to Art. 5 (1) (b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 are published on the Internet at https://investors.cancom.com/share-buyback-2023/.

The shares of CANCOM SE were acquired by a bank commissioned by CANCOM SE exclusively via the stock exchange in electronic trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

Munich, Germany, 8 April 2024

CANCOM SE

The Executive Board