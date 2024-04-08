|
08.04.2024 18:05:04
EQS-CMS: CANCOM SE: Release of a capital market information
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: CANCOM SE
/ Share buyback / Final notification
Share buyback / Final notification - Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052
CANCOM SE has completed the current share buyback ("Share Buyback Programme 2023") on the basis of the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting on 28 June 2022. In the period from 3 July 2023 up to and including 5 April 2024, CANCOM SE has completed the share buyback programme, the start of which was announced in the ad hoc announcement of 21 June 2023 and the announcement of 29 June 2023 in accordance with Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 (1) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014. Art. 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 for 3 July 2023 ("Share Buyback Programme 2023"), a total of 3,854,800 shares were acquired as follows:
CANCOM SE currently holds 1,669,758 treasury shares. This corresponds to 4.55 percent of the current share capital. The Executive Board had already cancelled a total of 2,185,042 treasury shares acquired by 30 November 2023 as part of the 2023 share buyback programme with effect from 7 December 2023, as also announced in the ad hoc announcement of 30 November 2023.
Further information on the transactions pursuant to Art. 5 (1) (b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 are published on the Internet at https://investors.cancom.com/share-buyback-2023/.
The shares of CANCOM SE were acquired by a bank commissioned by CANCOM SE exclusively via the stock exchange in electronic trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).
Munich, Germany, 8 April 2024
08.04.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CANCOM SE
|Erika-Mann-Straße 69
|80636 Munich
|Germany
|Internet:
|http://www.cancom.de
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1875599 08.04.2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu CANCOM SEmehr Nachrichten
|
10.04.24
|TecDAX-Titel CANCOM SE-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte eine Investition in CANCOM SE von vor 3 Jahren bedeutet (finanzen.at)
|
08.04.24
|EQS-CMS: CANCOM SE: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
08.04.24
|EQS-CMS: CANCOM SE: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
08.04.24
|EQS-CMS: CANCOM SE: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
08.04.24
|EQS-CMS: CANCOM SE: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
08.04.24
|Freundlicher Handel in Frankfurt: TecDAX zum Ende des Montagshandels im Aufwind (finanzen.at)
|
08.04.24
|Pluszeichen in Frankfurt: SDAX zum Handelsende auf grünem Terrain (finanzen.at)
|
08.04.24
|Pluszeichen in Frankfurt: TecDAX-Anleger greifen zu (finanzen.at)