CANCOM Aktie
WKN: 541910 / ISIN: DE0005419105
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27.04.2026 18:04:23
EQS-CMS: CANCOM SE: Release of a capital market information
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EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: CANCOM SE
/ Buyback 2025 / Final notification
Share buyback / Completion notice – Announcement pursuant to Article 5(1)(b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2(2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052
CANCOM SE has completed the ongoing share buyback (“2025 Share Buyback Programme”) on the basis of the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting on 24 June 2025. In the period from 22 September 2025 up to and including 24 April 2026, CANCOM SE, as part of the share buyback programme, the commencement of which was announced in an ad hoc announcement and notice dated 9 September 2025 in accordance with Article 5(1)(a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2(1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052, for 22 September 2025 (“2025 Share Buyback Programme”), a total of 2,775,642 shares as follows:
Further information on the transactions in accordance with Article 5(1)(b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2(2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available online at https://investors.cancom.com/share-buyback-2025/.
The shares of CANCOM SE were acquired by a bank commissioned by CANCOM SE exclusively via the stock exchange through electronic trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).
Munich, 27 April 2026
CANCOM SE
The Management Board
27.04.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CANCOM SE
|Erika-Mann-Straße 69
|80636 Munich
|Germany
|Internet:
|http://www.cancom.de
|End of News
|EQS News Service
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2316100 27.04.2026 CET/CEST
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