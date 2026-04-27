EQS-CMS: CANCOM SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: CANCOM SE / Buyback 2025 / Final notification

CANCOM SE: Release of a capital market information



27.04.2026 / 18:04 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Share buyback / Completion notice – Announcement pursuant to Article 5(1)(b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2(2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052

CANCOM SE has completed the ongoing share buyback (“2025 Share Buyback Programme”) on the basis of the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting on 24 June 2025. In the period from 22 September 2025 up to and including 24 April 2026, CANCOM SE, as part of the share buyback programme, the commencement of which was announced in an ad hoc announcement and notice dated 9 September 2025 in accordance with Article 5(1)(a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2(1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052, for 22 September 2025 (“2025 Share Buyback Programme”), a total of 2,775,642 shares as follows:

Repurchase period Total number of own shares acquired

(in shares) Volume-weighted average price excluding incidental acquisition costs, rounded to four decimal places

(in euros) 22 September 2025 – 24 April 2026 2,775,642 25.0509



The share buyback was completed on 27. April 2026 before the market opened. The total number of own shares acquired under the share buyback in the period from 22 September 2025 up to and including 24 April 2026 amounts to 2,775,642 shares. This corresponds to 8.81 percent of the Company’s share capital at the time the authorisation for the share buyback was granted. The average purchase price per share paid on the stock exchange was € 25,0509 (excluding incidental acquisition costs).

Further information on the transactions in accordance with Article 5(1)(b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2(2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available online at https://investors.cancom.com/share-buyback-2025/.

The shares of CANCOM SE were acquired by a bank commissioned by CANCOM SE exclusively via the stock exchange through electronic trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

Munich, 27 April 2026

CANCOM SE

The Management Board