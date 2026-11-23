CANCOM Aktie
WKN: 541910 / ISIN: DE0005419105
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23.11.2026 18:00:01
EQS-CMS: CANCOM SE: Release of a capital market information
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EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: CANCOM SE
/ Buyback 2026 / 12 Interim Notification
Share buyback / 11th Interim Report – Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052
In the period from 16 November 2026 up to and including 20 November 2026, CANCOM SE acquired a total of 125,355 treasury shares as part of the share buyback program, of which the start date 07 September 2026 was announced in the ad hoc announcement of 01 September 2026 and the announcement of 02 September 2026 in accordance with Article 5 para. 1 a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 and Article 2 para.1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.
The shares were acquired as follows:
This brings the total volume of treasury shares repurchased by CANCOM SE under the share buyback program since 07 September 2026 to 1,372,130.
Further information on the transactions pursuant to Art. 5 para.1 lit. b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with. Art. 2 para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is published on the internet at https://investors.cancom.com/share-buyback-2026/.
The treasury shares were acquired by a credit institution commissioned by CANCOM SE exclusively via the stock exchange in electronic trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA).
Munich, Germany, 23 November 2026
CANCOM SE
The Executive Board
23.11.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CANCOM SE
|Erika-Mann-Straße 69
|80636 Munich
|Germany
|Internet:
|http://www.cancom.de
|LEI Code:
|391200T4AUN1BPBXAO14
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2440450 23.11.2026 CET/CEST
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Nachrichten zu CANCOM SE
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18:05
|EQS-CMS: CANCOM SE: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
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18:05
|EQS-CMS: CANCOM SE: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
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18:00
|EQS-CMS: CANCOM SE: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
18:00
|EQS-CMS: CANCOM SE: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
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19.11.26
|Anleger in Frankfurt halten sich zurück: SDAX schlussendlich in der Verlustzone (finanzen.at)
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16.11.26
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|
16.11.26
|EQS-CMS: CANCOM SE: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
16.11.26
|Gewinne in Frankfurt: SDAX mit Kursplus (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu CANCOM SE
|17.11.26
|CANCOM Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|16.11.26
|CANCOM Hold
|Warburg Research
|13.11.26
|CANCOM Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|13.11.26
|CANCOM Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|12.11.26
|CANCOM Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|17.11.26
|CANCOM Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|16.11.26
|CANCOM Hold
|Warburg Research
|13.11.26
|CANCOM Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|13.11.26
|CANCOM Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|12.11.26
|CANCOM Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|17.11.26
|CANCOM Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|13.11.26
|CANCOM Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|12.11.26
|CANCOM Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|27.10.26
|CANCOM Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|27.10.26
|CANCOM Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|16.11.26
|CANCOM Hold
|Warburg Research
|13.11.26
|CANCOM Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|26.10.26
|CANCOM Hold
|Warburg Research
|25.09.26
|CANCOM Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|14.05.26
|CANCOM Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|CANCOM SE
|19,42
|2,10%
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