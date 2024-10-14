|
14.10.2024 14:00:03
EQS-CMS: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
/ Share Buyback
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Share buyback 2023 / 2024 – Tranche 2
Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in connection with Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Share Buyback – 19th Interim Reporting
In the time period from October 7, 2024, until and including October 11, 2024, a number of 32,178 shares was bought back within the framework of the second tranche of the share buyback of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft; the beginning of the second tranche of the share buyback was announced on 8 May 2024 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
Shares were bought back as follows:
The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (https://www.gea.com/en/company/investor-relations/share-information/share-buyback/).
The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the second tranche of the share buyback in the time period of June 3, 2024, until and including October 11, 2024, amounts to 2,048,288 shares.
The purchase of the shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange by a credit institution commissioned by GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft.
Duesseldorf, October 14, 2024
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
The Executive Board
14.10.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
|Peter-Müller-Straße 12
|40468 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.gea.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2007939 14.10.2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu GEAmehr Nachrichten
|
14:00
|EQS-CMS: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
14:00
|EQS-CMS: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
11.10.24
|ROUNDUP: Gea rechnet 2024 erneut mit mehr Profitabilität (dpa-AFX)
|
11.10.24
|GEA-Aktie profitiert: GEA Group korrigiert Margenprognose nach oben (finanzen.at)
|
11.10.24
|AKTIE IM FOKUS: Gea Group preschen vor in Richtung 2022er Hoch (dpa-AFX)
|
11.10.24
|Anlagenbauer Gea erlöst mehr und wird profitabler (dpa-AFX)
|
11.10.24
|EQS-News: GEA raises earnings forecast for fiscal year 2024 again after strong third quarter (EQS Group)
|
11.10.24
|EQS-News: GEA erhöht nach starkem dritten Quartal erneut die Ergebnisprognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2024 (EQS Group)