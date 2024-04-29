EQS-CMS: HelloFresh SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: HelloFresh SE / Share Buy Back

29.04.2024

Disclosure of share buy-backs in accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052: 27th Interim Report

The management board of HelloFresh SE (ISIN: DE000A161408) (the “Company”), with the consent of the Company’s supervisory board, resolved on 25 October 2023 to introduce a buy-back in the Company’s shares between 26 October 2023 and 31 December 2024, at the latest. On the same date, the Company announced the terms of this program in accordance with Article 5(1)(a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

In the period from 22 April 2024 to (and including) 26 April 2024, shares were repurchased under the program by Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG on Xetra as follows:

Trading Date Aggregated Volume (shares) Volume-Weighted Average Purchase Price (EUR)1 22 April 2024 57,000 6.9204 23 April 2024 55,000 6.9417 24 April 2024 58,000 6.7779 25 April 2024 17,000 6.8780 26 April 2024 57,000 6.8252

1 Excluding costs incidental to the purchase.

Further details about the buy-back program and the above transactions are available on the share section of the Company’s investor relations website (https://ir.hellofreshgroup.com/websites/hellofresh/English/1700/buy-back-2023_2024.html).

Berlin, Germany, 29 April 2024

HelloFresh SE