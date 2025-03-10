EQS-CMS: HelloFresh SE: Release of a capital market information

10.03.2025 21:25:22

HelloFresh SE: Release of a capital market information

10.03.2025 / 21:25 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

 

Disclosure of share buy-backs in accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052: 10th Interim Report

 

 

The management board of HelloFresh SE (ISIN: DE000A161408) (the “Company”), with the consent of the Company’s supervisory board, resolved on 23 December 2024 to launch an additional buy-back of Company shares between 02 January 2025 and 31 December 2025, at the latest. On the same date, the Company announced the terms of this program in accordance with Article 5(1)(a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art              icle 2(1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

 

In the period from 03 March 2025 to (and including) 07 March 2025, shares were repurchased under the program by Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG on Xetra as follows:

 

Trading Date Aggregated Volume (shares) Volume-Weighted Average Purchase Price (EUR)1
03 March 2025  25,460   11.7801
04 March 2025  36,500   10.9569
05 March 2025  37,343   10.7114
06 March 2025  37,676   10.6166
07 March 2025  39,286   10.1814

1 Excluding costs incidental to the purchase.

 

Further details about the buy-back program and the above transactions are available on the share section of the Company’s investor relations website (https://ir.hellofreshgroup.com/websites/HelloFresh/English/1800/share-buy-back-2025.html).

 

 

 

Berlin, Germany, 10 March 2025

 

HelloFresh SE

 


Language: English
Company: HelloFresh SE
Prinzenstraße 89
10969 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.hellofreshgroup.com

 
