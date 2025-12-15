EQS-CMS: HelloFresh SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: HelloFresh SE / Share Buy Back

HelloFresh SE: Release of a capital market information



15.12.2025 / 12:35 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Disclosure of share buy-backs in accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052: 50th Interim Report

The management board of HelloFresh SE (ISIN: DE000A161408) (the “Company”), with the consent of the Company’s supervisory board, resolved on 23 December 2024 to launch an additional buy-back of Company shares between 02 January 2025 and 31 December 2025, at the latest. On 13 August 2025 the management board of the Company, with the consent of the Company’s supervisory board, resolved to extend its duration until 31 December 2026 at the latest. On the same date, the Company announced the terms of this extended and increased program in accordance with Article 5(1)(a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

In the period from 8 December 2025 to (and including) 12 December 2025, shares were repurchased under the program by Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG on Xetra as follows:

Trading Date Aggregated Volume (shares) Volume-Weighted Average Purchase Price (EUR)1 8 December 2025 66,822 5.9854 9 December 2025 71,899 5.5615 10 December 2025 71,595 5.5858 11 December 2025 71,890 5.5655 12 December 2025 70,301 5.6890

1 Excluding costs incidental to the purchase.

Further details about the buy-back program and the above transactions are available on the share section of the Company’s investor relations website (https://ir.hellofreshgroup.com/websites/HelloFresh/English/1800/share-buy-back-2025.html).

Berlin, Germany, 15 December 2025

HelloFresh SE