EQS-CMS: RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: RWE Aktiengesellschaft / Share Buyback

RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information



17.11.2025 / 15:07 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Announcement in accordance with Article 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (3) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Employee share program Germany 2025 – Interim report No. 6

In the period from 10 November 2025 to 14 November 2025, a total of 59,165 shares were purchased under the German employee share program of RWE Aktiengesellschaft, the start of which was announced on 22 August 2025 in accordance with Article 5 (1) lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The shares were acquired exclusively through the stock exchange by a credit institution commissioned by the company as follows:

Date Trading venue Aggregate volume

(number of shares) Weighted average price (€) Aggregate volume (€) 10.11.2025 XETR 17,676 43.4505 € 768,031.04 € 11.11.2025 XETR 17,850 43.2833 € 772,606.91 € 12.11.2025 XETR 18,320 45.1052 € 826,327.26 € 13.11.2025 XETR 5,319 46.0925 € 245,166.01 €

The total volume of shares acquired under the German employee share program in the time period from 6 October 2025 until and including 14 November 2025 amounts to 500,208 shares.



Essen, 17 November 2025

RWE Aktiengesellschaft

The Executive Board

