RWE Aktie
WKN: 703712 / ISIN: DE0007037129
|
17.11.2025 15:07:34
EQS-CMS: RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: RWE Aktiengesellschaft
/ Share Buyback
Announcement in accordance with Article 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (3) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Employee share program Germany 2025 – Interim report No. 6
In the period from 10 November 2025 to 14 November 2025, a total of 59,165 shares were purchased under the German employee share program of RWE Aktiengesellschaft, the start of which was announced on 22 August 2025 in accordance with Article 5 (1) lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
The shares were acquired exclusively through the stock exchange by a credit institution commissioned by the company as follows:
The total volume of shares acquired under the German employee share program in the time period from 6 October 2025 until and including 14 November 2025 amounts to 500,208 shares.
RWE Aktiengesellschaft
17.11.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|RWE Aktiengesellschaft
|RWE Platz 1
|45141 Essen
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.rwe.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2231142 17.11.2025 CET/CEST
