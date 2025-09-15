|
EQS-CMS: Siemens Healthineers AG: Release of a capital market information
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Siemens Healthineers AG
/ Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, as last amended by Regulation (EU) No. 2024/2809 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2, para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052
Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, as last amended by Regulation (EU) No. 2024/2809 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2, para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052
Share buyback – 25th Interim Reporting
In the time period from and including 08 September 2025 until and including 14 September 2025, a number of 72,000 shares of Siemens Healthineers AG were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Siemens Healthineers AG; on 19 March 2025, Siemens Healthineers AG disclosed pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, as last amended by Regulation (EU) No. 2024/2809 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on 24 March 2025.
Shares were bought back as follows:
The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of Siemens Healthineers AG (https://www.siemens-healthineers.com/investor-relations/share).
The total volume of shares which were bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from and including 24 March 2025 until and including 14 September 2025 amounts to 5,969,190 shares.
The purchase of the shares of Siemens Healthineers AG is carried out by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Siemens Healthineers AG; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA).
Munich, 15 September 2025
Siemens Healthineers AG
The Managing Board
Excluding incidental acquisition costs, rounded to four decimal places according to commercial practice.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Siemens Healthineers AG
|Siemensstr. 3
|91301 Forchheim
|Germany
|Internet:
|https://www.siemens-healthineers.com
