15.09.2025 18:00:03

EQS-CMS: Siemens Healthineers AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Siemens Healthineers AG / Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, as last amended by Regulation (EU) No. 2024/2809 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2, para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052
Siemens Healthineers AG: Release of a capital market information

15.09.2025 / 18:00 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, as last amended by Regulation (EU) No. 2024/2809 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2, para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

Share buyback – 25th Interim Reporting

In the time period from and including 08 September 2025 until and including 14 September 2025, a number of 72,000 shares of Siemens Healthineers AG were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Siemens Healthineers AG; on 19 March 2025, Siemens Healthineers AG disclosed pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, as last amended by Regulation (EU) No. 2024/2809 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on 24 March 2025.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Day of purchase Aggregated volume of shares Weighted average price (EUR)1
09/08/2025 10,000 47.3063
09/09/2025 9,000 47.3320
09/10/2025 9,000 48.0079
09/11/2025 9,000 48.2389
09/12/2025 35,000 48.0020

 

The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of Siemens Healthineers AG (https://www.siemens-healthineers.com/investor-relations/share).

The total volume of shares which were bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from and including 24 March 2025 until and including 14 September 2025 amounts to 5,969,190 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Siemens Healthineers AG is carried out by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Siemens Healthineers AG; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA).

Munich, 15 September 2025

Siemens Healthineers AG

The Managing Board

______________________________

1Excluding incidental acquisition costs, rounded to four decimal places according to commercial practice.


15.09.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Siemens Healthineers AG
Siemensstr. 3
91301 Forchheim
Germany
Internet: https://www.siemens-healthineers.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2197626  15.09.2025 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

14.09.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 37
14.09.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 37: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
13.09.25 KW 37: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
13.09.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
12.09.25 KW 37: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Zinspolitik im Fokus: ATX schließt kaum verändert -- DAX zum Handelsende in Grün -- Chinas Börsen letztlich uneins - Feiertag in Japan
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Montag wenig bewegt, während der deutsche Aktienmarkt leicht zulegen konnte. Die US-Aktienmärkte präsentieren sich zu Beginn der neuen Woche mit freundlicher Tendenz. An den größten Börsen in Asien ging es zum Wochenstart in verschiedene Richtungen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen