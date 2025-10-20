Siemens Healthineers Aktie
WKN DE: SHL100 / ISIN: DE000SHL1006
|
20.10.2025 18:00:03
EQS-CMS: Siemens Healthineers AG: Release of a capital market information
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Siemens Healthineers AG
/ Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, as last amended by Regulation (EU) No. 2024/2809 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2, para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052
Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, as last amended by Regulation (EU) No. 2024/2809 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2, para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052
Share buyback – 30th Interim Reporting
In the time period from and including 13 October 2025 until and including 19 October 2025, a number of 75,800 shares of Siemens Healthineers AG were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Siemens Healthineers AG; on 19 March 2025, Siemens Healthineers AG disclosed pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, as last amended by Regulation (EU) No. 2024/2809 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on 24 March 2025.
Shares were bought back as follows:
The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of Siemens Healthineers AG (https://www.siemens-healthineers.com/investor-relations/share).
The total volume of shares which were bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from and including 24 March 2025 until and including 19 October 2025 amounts to 6,639,752 shares.
The purchase of the shares of Siemens Healthineers AG is carried out by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Siemens Healthineers AG; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA).
Munich, 20 October 2025
Siemens Healthineers AG
The Managing Board
______________________________
1Excluding incidental acquisition costs, rounded to four decimal places according to commercial practice.
20.10.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Siemens Healthineers AG
|Siemensstr. 3
|91301 Forchheim
|Germany
|Internet:
|https://www.siemens-healthineers.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2215732 20.10.2025 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Siemens Healthineers AGmehr Nachrichten
|
18:00
|EQS-CMS: Siemens Healthineers AG: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
18:00
|EQS-CMS: Siemens Healthineers AG: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
17:59
|Freundlicher Handel: TecDAX beendet die Sitzung im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
15:58
|Optimismus in Frankfurt: Börsianer lassen TecDAX am Montagnachmittag steigen (finanzen.at)
|
12:26
|Handel in Frankfurt: TecDAX steigt (finanzen.at)
|
09:29