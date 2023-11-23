EQS-CMS: Talanx Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Talanx Aktiengesellschaft / Information regarding the share buy-back program

Talanx Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information



23.11.2023 / 08:42 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Information regarding the share buy-back program

23 November 2023

Talanx Aktiengesellschaft

WKN: TLX100

ISIN: DE000TLX1005

In the period from 23 October 2023 through (including) 16 November 2023, 200,000 shares have in total been bought in the course of the share buy-back of Talanx Aktiengesellschaft.

A list of the individual transactions carried out within one day is published on the company’s website https://www.talanx.com/en/investor_relations/share/share_buy-back_programme.

The share buy-back program is therewith completed.

The shares have been acquired by a bank commissioned by Talanx Aktiengesellschaft exclusively via the stock exchange (Xetra).

Contact:

Bernd Sablowsky

Head of Investor Relations

HDI-Platz 1

30659 Hannover

Phone: +49 511 3747 2793