EQS-CMS: Talanx Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

23 November 2023
Talanx Aktiengesellschaft
In the period from 23 October 2023 through (including) 16 November 2023, 200,000 shares have in total been bought in the course of the share buy-back of Talanx Aktiengesellschaft.
A list of the individual transactions carried out within one day is published on the company’s website https://www.talanx.com/en/investor_relations/share/share_buy-back_programme.
The share buy-back program is therewith completed.
The shares have been acquired by a bank commissioned by Talanx Aktiengesellschaft exclusively via the stock exchange (Xetra).
Contact:
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Talanx Aktiengesellschaft
|HDI-Platz 1
|30659 Hannover
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.talanx.com
