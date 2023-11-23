EQS-CMS: Talanx Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

23.11.2023 08:42:51

Talanx Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

23.11.2023 / 08:42 CET/CEST
Information regarding the share buy-back program

23 November 2023

Talanx Aktiengesellschaft
WKN: TLX100
ISIN: DE000TLX1005

In the period from 23 October 2023 through (including) 16 November 2023, 200,000 shares have in total been bought in the course of the share buy-back of Talanx Aktiengesellschaft.

A list of the individual transactions carried out within one day is published on the company’s website https://www.talanx.com/en/investor_relations/share/share_buy-back_programme.

The share buy-back program is therewith completed.

The shares have been acquired by a bank commissioned by Talanx Aktiengesellschaft exclusively via the stock exchange (Xetra).

 

Contact:
Bernd Sablowsky
Head of Investor Relations
HDI-Platz 1
30659 Hannover
Phone: +49 511 3747 2793


Language: English
Company: Talanx Aktiengesellschaft
HDI-Platz 1
30659 Hannover
Germany
Internet: www.talanx.com

 
