EQS-CMS: Talanx Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

Talanx resolves on share buyback for the employee share programme

Hannover, 22 August 2024

The Board of Management of Talanx AG (ISIN DE000TLX1005) has resolved to buy back up to 400,000 own shares of the company pursuant to Section 71 para. 1 no. 2 of the German Stock Corporation Act for the purpose of offering the shares to participating employees under the Talanx share programme 2024.

The volume of the share buyback is limited to approx. 0,15 % of the outstanding shares of the company.

The purpose of the buyback is to meet obligations in connection with a share option programme for employees according to Art. 5 para 2c of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and the Council of 16 April 2014 ('MAR').

The share buyback will not commence before 26 August 2024 and will be completed by 31 December 2024.

The share buyback will be carried out in accordance with Art. 5 para 1 MAR as well as the provisions of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission of March 8, 2016 ('Delegated Regulation') in a manner that minimizes any impact on the share price. The share buyback will be conducted by a credit institution, which shall make its decisions regarding the date of the acquisition of the shares and the respective volume of the shares to be bought back independently and without influence by the company. The total volume of the share buyback will not exceed a maximum of EUR 32,000,000.

Information on the transactions relating to the buyback programme will be disclosed in an adequate manner in accordance with Art. 2 para. 2 and 3 of the Delegated Regulation no later than by the end of the seventh daily market session following the date of the execution of the transaction. Further, the company, in accordance with Art. 2 para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation, will publish all disclosed transactions on its website https://www.talanx.com/en/investor_relations/share/share_buy-back_programme to the public for at least a 5-year period from the date of public disclosure.

