"Wir fahren nach Berlin. Sie auch? Wählen Sie die besten Zertifikate-Anbieter und gewinnen eine Reise in die Hauptstadt." Ihr Volker Meinel, BNP Paribas-w-
30.09.2024 15:07:27

EQS-CMS: Talanx Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Talanx Aktiengesellschaft / Information regarding the share buy-back program
Talanx Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

30.09.2024 / 15:07 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Information regarding the share buy-back program
 

30 September 2024

Talanx Aktiengesellschaft
WKN: TLX100
ISIN: DE000TLX1005

In the period from 23 September 2024 through 24 September 2024, 13,696 shares have in total been bought in the course of the ongoing share buy-back of Talanx Aktiengesellschaft.

The following respective amounts of shares were acquired:

Date Shares Acquired (Number) Average Price
(EUR)		 Total Share Value (EUR)
23.09.2024 9,000 75.298289 € 677,684.60
24.09.2024 4,696 75.034529 € 352,362.15

 

A list of the individual transactions carried out within one day is published on the company’s website https://www.talanx.com/en/investor_relations/share/share_buy-back_programme.

In the period from 26 August 2024 through (including) 24 September 2024, 170,000 shares have in total been bought in the course of the share buy-back of Talanx Aktiengesellschaft. The share buy-back program is therewith completed.

The shares are acquired by a bank commissioned by Talanx Aktiengesellschaft exclusively via the stock exchange (Xetra).

 

Contact:
Bernd Sablowsky
Head of Investor Relations
HDI-Platz 1
30659 Hannover
Phone: +49 511 3747 2793


30.09.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Talanx Aktiengesellschaft
HDI-Platz 1
30659 Hannover
Germany
Internet: www.talanx.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1998789  30.09.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1998789&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Talanx AGmehr Nachrichten