30.09.2024 15:07:27
EQS-CMS: Talanx Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Talanx Aktiengesellschaft
/ Information regarding the share buy-back program
Information regarding the share buy-back program
30 September 2024
Talanx Aktiengesellschaft
In the period from 23 September 2024 through 24 September 2024, 13,696 shares have in total been bought in the course of the ongoing share buy-back of Talanx Aktiengesellschaft.
The following respective amounts of shares were acquired:
A list of the individual transactions carried out within one day is published on the company’s website https://www.talanx.com/en/investor_relations/share/share_buy-back_programme.
In the period from 26 August 2024 through (including) 24 September 2024, 170,000 shares have in total been bought in the course of the share buy-back of Talanx Aktiengesellschaft. The share buy-back program is therewith completed.
The shares are acquired by a bank commissioned by Talanx Aktiengesellschaft exclusively via the stock exchange (Xetra).
Contact:
30.09.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Talanx Aktiengesellschaft
|HDI-Platz 1
|30659 Hannover
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.talanx.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
1998789 30.09.2024 CET/CEST
