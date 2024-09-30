EQS-CMS: Talanx Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Talanx Aktiengesellschaft / Information regarding the share buy-back program

30.09.2024 / 15:07 CET/CEST

Information regarding the share buy-back program



30 September 2024

Talanx Aktiengesellschaft

WKN: TLX100

ISIN: DE000TLX1005

In the period from 23 September 2024 through 24 September 2024, 13,696 shares have in total been bought in the course of the ongoing share buy-back of Talanx Aktiengesellschaft.

The following respective amounts of shares were acquired:

Date Shares Acquired (Number) Average Price

(EUR) Total Share Value (EUR) 23.09.2024 9,000 75.298289 € 677,684.60 24.09.2024 4,696 75.034529 € 352,362.15

A list of the individual transactions carried out within one day is published on the company’s website https://www.talanx.com/en/investor_relations/share/share_buy-back_programme.

In the period from 26 August 2024 through (including) 24 September 2024, 170,000 shares have in total been bought in the course of the share buy-back of Talanx Aktiengesellschaft. The share buy-back program is therewith completed.

The shares are acquired by a bank commissioned by Talanx Aktiengesellschaft exclusively via the stock exchange (Xetra).

Contact:

Bernd Sablowsky

Head of Investor Relations

HDI-Platz 1

30659 Hannover

Phone: +49 511 3747 2793