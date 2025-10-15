Allianz Aktie

15.10.2025 19:25:34

EQS-DD: Allianz SE: Rashmy Chatterjee, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

15.10.2025 / 19:24 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Rashmy
Last name(s): Chatterjee

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Allianz SE

b) LEI
529900K9B0N5BT694847 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0008404005

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
423.250 USD 84,650.00 USD
422.741 USD 117,099.26 USD

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
422.954 USD 201,749.26 USD

e) Date of the transaction
30/09/2025; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


15.10.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: Allianz SE
Koeniginstr. 28
80802 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.allianz.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




101314  15.10.2025 CET/CEST





