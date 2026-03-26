DEUTZ Aktie
WKN: 630500 / ISIN: DE0006305006
|
26.03.2026 16:34:37
EQS-DD: DEUTZ AG: Oliver Neu, buy
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1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
26.03.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|DEUTZ AG
|Ottostraße 1
|51149 Köln (Porz-Eil)
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.deutz.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
103948 26.03.2026 CET/CEST
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Nachrichten zu DEUTZ AG
|
26.03.26
|Schwacher Handel in Frankfurt: MDAX präsentiert sich schlussendlich schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
26.03.26
|EQS-DD: DEUTZ AG: Dr. Dietmar Voggenreiter, buy (EQS Group)
|
26.03.26
|EQS-DD: DEUTZ AG: Dr. Dietmar Voggenreiter, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
26.03.26
|EQS-DD: DEUTZ AG: Dr. Sebastian C. Schulte, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
26.03.26
|EQS-DD: DEUTZ AG: Dr. Sebastian C. Schulte, buy (EQS Group)
|
26.03.26
|EQS-DD: DEUTZ AG: Oliver Neu, buy (EQS Group)
|
26.03.26
|EQS-DD: DEUTZ AG: Oliver Neu, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
26.03.26
|Donnerstagshandel in Frankfurt: MDAX nachmittags in Rot (finanzen.at)