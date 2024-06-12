|
12.06.2024 16:12:51
EQS-DD: E.ON SE: Dr. Victoria Ossadnik, buy
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
12.06.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|E.ON SE
|Brüsseler Platz 1
|45131 Essen
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.eon.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
92353 12.06.2024 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu E.ON SEmehr Nachrichten
|
12.06.24
|EQS-DD: E.ON SE: Dr. Victoria Ossadnik, buy (EQS Group)
|
12.06.24
|EQS-DD: E.ON SE: Dr. Victoria Ossadnik, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
11.06.24
|EQS-PVR: E.ON SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution (EQS Group)
|
07.06.24
|Eon: Bis zu 27 000 Haushalte zeitweise ohne Strom wegen Hochwassers (dpa-AFX)
|
07.06.24
|Börse Frankfurt in Rot: DAX präsentiert sich am Nachmittag schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
07.06.24
|Handel in Frankfurt: LUS-DAX fällt am Freitagnachmittag zurück (finanzen.at)
|
07.06.24
|LUS-DAX aktuell: LUS-DAX notiert am Freitagmittag im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
07.06.24
|Schwache Performance in Frankfurt: DAX präsentiert sich am Mittag leichter (finanzen.at)