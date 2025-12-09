EVOTEC Aktie
WKN: 566480 / ISIN: DE0005664809
|
09.12.2025 10:40:29
EQS-DD: Evotec SE: Prof. Dr. Iris Löw-Friedrich, buy
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
09.12.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Evotec SE
|Manfred Eigen Campus / Essener Bogen 7
|22419 Hamburg
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.evotec.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
102292 09.12.2025 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu EVOTEC SEmehr Nachrichten
|
17:59
|Aufschläge in Frankfurt: Anleger lassen TecDAX schlussendlich steigen (finanzen.at)
|
17:59
|Zurückhaltung in Frankfurt: SDAX beendet die Dienstagssitzung mit Verlusten (finanzen.at)
|
15:58
|Freundlicher Handel: TecDAX bewegt sich am Dienstagnachmittag im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
15:58
|Schwacher Handel: SDAX am Nachmittag in der Verlustzone (finanzen.at)
|
12:27
|Schwacher Handel: TecDAX fällt am Dienstagmittag zurück (finanzen.at)
|
12:27
|Angespannte Stimmung in Frankfurt: Das macht der SDAX am Mittag (finanzen.at)
|
10:40
|EQS-DD: Evotec SE: Prof. Dr. Iris Löw-Friedrich, buy (EQS Group)
|
10:40
|EQS-DD: Evotec SE: Prof. Dr. Iris Löw-Friedrich, Kauf (EQS Group)