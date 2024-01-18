|
18.01.2024 15:38:09
EQS-DD: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE: Thomas Ingelfinger, buy
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
18.01.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE
|Medienallee 7
|85774 Unterföhring
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.prosiebensat1.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
88927 18.01.2024 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu ProSiebenSat.1 Media SEmehr Nachrichten
|
18.01.24
|EQS-DD: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE: Thomas Ingelfinger, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
18.01.24
|EQS-DD: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE: Thomas Ingelfinger, buy (EQS Group)
|
17.01.24
|EQS-DD: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE: Prof.Dr. Cai-Nicolas Ziegler, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
17.01.24
|EQS-DD: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE: Prof.Dr. Cai-Nicolas Ziegler, buy (EQS Group)
|
16.01.24
|EQS-DD: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE: Hubertus M. Habets, buy (EQS Group)
|
16.01.24
|EQS-DD: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE: Hubertus M. Habets, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
15.01.24
|Schwacher Handel: SDAX gibt letztendlich nach (finanzen.at)
|
15.01.24
|SDAX-Handel aktuell: SDAX legt am Montagnachmittag den Rückwärtsgang ein (finanzen.at)