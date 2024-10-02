02.10.2024 18:42:16

EQS-DD: Rheinmetall AG: Saori Dubourg, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

02.10.2024 / 18:41 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Saori
Last name(s): Dubourg

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Rheinmetall AG

b) LEI
5299001OU9CSE29O6S05 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007030009

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)






Price(s) Volume(s)
505.80 EUR 10116.00 EUR
506.00 EUR 25300.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
505.9429 EUR 35416.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
09/09/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


Language: English
Company: Rheinmetall AG
Rheinmetall Platz 1
40476 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.rheinmetall.com



 
