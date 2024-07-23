23.07.2024 09:15:21

EQS-DD: Sartorius AG: Dr. Lothar Ewald Kappich, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

23.07.2024 / 09:14 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Dr.
First name: Lothar Ewald
Last name(s): Kappich

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
SARTORIUS AG

b) LEI
529900EQV2DY4FOAMU38 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007165631

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)






Price(s) Volume(s)
209.20 EUR 20920.00 EUR
209.20 EUR 20920.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
209.2000 EUR 41840.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
19/07/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


Language: English
Company: SARTORIUS AG
Otto-Brenner-Straße 20
37079 Göttingen
Germany
Internet: www.sartorius.com



 
