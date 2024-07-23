EQS-DD: Sartorius AG: Dr. Lothar Ewald Kappich, buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



23.07.2024 / 09:23 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: Dr. First name: Lothar Ewald Last name(s): Kappich





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

SARTORIUS AG

b) LEI

529900EQV2DY4FOAMU38

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE0007165607





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



173.20 EUR 5196.00 EUR



174.40 EUR 29648.00 EUR



170.80 EUR 10248.00 EUR



173.20 EUR 19052.00 EUR



173.20 EUR 5196.00 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



173.3500 EUR 69340.0000 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

19/07/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Outside a trading venue





a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

23.07.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com





