EQS-DD: Sixt SE: Dr. Daniel Terberger, buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



07.05.2024 / 18:43 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: Dr. First name: Daniel Last name(s): Terberger





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Sixt SE

b) LEI

5299004ZME6CSBR7WP07

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE0007231334





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



59.15 EUR 502775 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



59.1500 EUR 502775.0000 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

07/05/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Name: TP ICAP EU - MTF - LIQUIDNET EU EQUITY MIC: LNEQ





