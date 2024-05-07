EQS-DD: Sixt SE: Dr. Daniel Terberger, buy

07.05.2024 18:43:48

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

07.05.2024 / 18:43 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Dr.
First name: Daniel
Last name(s): Terberger

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Sixt SE

b) LEI
5299004ZME6CSBR7WP07 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007231334

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
59.15 EUR 502775 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
59.1500 EUR 502775.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
07/05/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: TP ICAP EU - MTF - LIQUIDNET EU EQUITY
MIC: LNEQ


Language: English
Company: Sixt SE
Zugspitzstraße 1
82049 Pullach
Germany
Internet: http://ir.sixt.eu



 
