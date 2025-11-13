EQS-News: Record revenue and more than 23% profit increase in the first nine months – guidance confirmed

EQS-News: Sixt SE / Key word(s): Quarter Results/9 Month figures

Record revenue and more than 23% profit increase in the first nine months – guidance confirmed

Second-strongest quarter in company history with more than 19% EBT margin – despite significant macroeconomic challenges in Europe and the U.S.



Dr Franz Weinberger, CFO of Sixt SE: “SIXT has once again achieved profitable growth in the first nine months despite a challenging macroeconomic environment: Revenue increased by around 8% (adjusted for USD exchange rate effects by 9%), while earnings before taxes (EBT) rose by more than 23%. Our success is based on targeted investments in product, technology, marketing, sales, our branch network, and thus in our entire customer experience. We are committed to customer satisfaction and proud of our performance in the J.D. Power 2025 North America Rental Car Satisfaction Study. Additionally, we have further optimized our fleet utilization. Looking ahead to 2026, with regard to our current planning process, we remain committed to our strategy of maintaining a tightly managed fleet that operates inside the demand.”



Group key figures for the third quarter of 2025: Revenue: 1.32 bn EUR (+6.6% vs. Q3 2024) - Continued growth with strong summer business in Europe and, despite challenging market conditions, also in the U.S. With a stable USD exchange rate compared to the previous year, growth would have been 8.2%.

EBITDA: 542.4 m EUR (+0.0% vs. Q3 2024) - Consistently high EBITDA as a clear sign of operational resilience in a challenging market environment.

EBT: 258.4 m EUR (+4.9% vs. Q3 2024) - Second-strongest quarter in company history, 19.5% EBT margin.

Average fleet size: 223,000 vehicles (+8.2% vs. Q3 2024) - Efficient fleet expansion (corporate) with a high premium share of 55%. Guidance for full year 2025: Revenue: ~4.25 bn EUR (+6% vs. 2024)

EBT margin: ~10% (Significant increase vs. 2024, previous year: 8.4%)

Sixt SE today publishes its consolidated quarterly report as of 30 September 2025 on its website at http://ir.sixt.com in the section “Publications”.



About SIXT

Sixt SE with its registered office in Pullach near Munich, is a leading international provider of high-quality mobility services. With its products SIXT rent, SIXT share, SIXT ride and SIXT auto abo the company offers a uniquely integrated premium mobility service across the fields of vehicle and commercial vehicle rental, car sharing, ride hailing and car subscriptions. The products can be booked, among others, through the SIXT App, which also contains the services of its renowned mobility partners. SIXT has a presence in more than 100 countries around the globe. The company offers its customers experiences that inspire and exceed their expectations – through a lived culture of innovation, a consistent premium offering in terms of fleet and service, and an attractive price-performance ratio. The Group achieved consolidated earnings before taxes of EUR 335.2 million in 2024 and a significant increase in consolidated revenue to reach for the first time EUR 4.00 billion. Sixt SE has been listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 1986 (ISIN ordinary share: DE0007231326, ISIN preference share: DE0007231334).

