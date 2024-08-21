|
21.08.2024 14:54:47
EQS-News: Changes to Management Board of Lenzing AG
|
EQS-News: Lenzing AG
/ Key word(s): Personnel
Changes to Management Board of Lenzing AG
Lenzing – The Lenzing Group, a leading supplier of regenerated cellulose fibers for the textile and nonwovens industries, changes the composition of Management Board. Effective 1 September 2024, Rohit Aggarwal will join the Management Board as CEO. Stephan Sielaff, outgoing CEO of the company, will leave Lenzing at the end of August 2024 by mutual agreement with the Supervisory Board.
Incoming CEO Rohit Aggarwal is a strategic business economist and global leader in the industry, has several decades of experience in leading positions in the textile and chemical industry. Rohit Aggarwal has a sound understanding of the strategic development of international markets and the establishment of efficient management teams through global management positions in Europe, the USA and Asia. Thanks to his broad experience in the global textile, non-woven and fiber markets, he is well versed with Lenzing's core business in all its facets, both in terms of content and geography.
Lenzing Supervisory Board Chairman Cord Prinzhorn: “This summer, we have managed a highly professional and smooth transition from Stephan Sielaff to his successor. I would like to thank Stephan for his achievements in paving a path of strong improvements during a period of multiple challenges for the company. With Rohit Aggarwal, we have found the right person to manage the ambitious tasks that still lie ahead.”
Stephan Sielaff: “Today we see a better Lenzing as a result of the massive efforts of the whole team worldwide in a still highly challenging market environment. I would like to express my greatest respect for all those who accompanied me on my journey in Lenzing – I am convinced that we have laid the foundation for an outstanding future for Lenzing.”
Rohit Aggarwal: “I would like to thank Stephan Sielaff for the careful handover and look forward to working very closely with the Lenzing team in the future. Together with the entire management board and all Lenzing colleagues we will guide the company towards a successful future as a leading player in the sustainable textile industry. However, we must not forget that the markets remain challenging, and we must continue to put all our efforts into the turnaround of Lenzing.”
Photo download:
https://mediadb.lenzing.com/pinaccess/showpin.do?pinCode=sjJAYxTa9oo1
21.08.2024 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Lenzing AG
|4860 Lenzing
|Austria
|Phone:
|+43 7672-701-0
|Fax:
|+43 7672-96301
|E-mail:
|office@lenzing.com
|Internet:
|www.lenzing.com
|ISIN:
|AT0000644505
|Indices:
|ATX
|Listed:
|Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
|EQS News ID:
|1972575
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1972575 21.08.2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Lenzing AGmehr Nachrichten
|
17:59
|Pluszeichen in Wien: ATX schlussendlich fester (finanzen.at)
|
17:52
|Lenzing-Aktie steigt: Rohit Aggarwal wird mit September neuer Lenzing-CEO (APA)
|
15:59
|Wiener Börse-Handel: ATX Prime am Nachmittag im Aufwind (finanzen.at)
|
15:59
|Börse Wien in Grün: ATX am Mittwochnachmittag im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
14:54
|EQS-News: Veränderungen im Vorstand der Lenzing AG (EQS Group)
|
14:54
|EQS-News: Changes to Management Board of Lenzing AG (EQS Group)
|
14:42
|EQS-Adhoc: Lenzing AG: Rohit Aggarwal new CEO as of September 1, 2024 – Stephan Sielaff to leave the company as of August 31, 2024 (EQS Group)
|
14:42
|EQS-Adhoc: Lenzing AG: Rohit Aggarwal ab 1. September 2024 neuer CEO – Stephan Sielaff scheidet per 31. August 2024 aus dem Unternehmen aus (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Lenzing AGmehr Analysen
|08.08.24
|Lenzing neutral
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|08.08.24
|Lenzing Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|08.08.24
|Lenzing Kauf
|Deutsche Bank AG
|14.05.24
|Lenzing neutral
|Deutsche Bank AG
|13.05.24
|Lenzing neutral
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|08.08.24
|Lenzing neutral
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|08.08.24
|Lenzing Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|08.08.24
|Lenzing Kauf
|Deutsche Bank AG
|14.05.24
|Lenzing neutral
|Deutsche Bank AG
|13.05.24
|Lenzing neutral
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|26.09.22
|Lenzing Kauf
|Baader Bank
|26.07.22
|Lenzing Kauf
|Baader Bank
|11.03.22
|Lenzing Kauf
|Baader Bank
|07.10.21
|Lenzing kaufen
|Baader Bank
|20.07.21
|Lenzing buy
|Baader Bank
|12.05.20
|Lenzing verkaufen
|Deutsche Bank AG
|27.03.20
|Lenzing verkaufen
|Baader Bank
|16.03.20
|Lenzing Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|04.03.20
|Lenzing verkaufen
|Baader Bank
|30.01.20
|Lenzing Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|08.08.24
|Lenzing neutral
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|08.08.24
|Lenzing Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|08.08.24
|Lenzing Kauf
|Deutsche Bank AG
|14.05.24
|Lenzing neutral
|Deutsche Bank AG
|13.05.24
|Lenzing neutral
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Lenzing AG
|31,85
|1,92%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerFOMC-Protokoll im Blick: US-Börsen uneinheitlich -- ATX und DAX schließen höher -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Minus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Mittwoch höher und auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt legte zu. Die US-Börsen zeigen sich uneins. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes verbuchten am Mittwoch Verluste.