EQS-News: Formycon and Zydus partner for exclusive licensing and supply agreement of FYB206, a biosimilar to Keytruda® (Pembrolizumab), in the U.S. and Canada 

Planegg-Martinsried, Germany; Ahmedabad, India – Formycon AG (FSE: FYB, “Formycon”) and Zydus Lifesciences Limited (including its subsidiaries and affiliates, “Zydus”), today jointly announced that they have entered into a strategic partnership for the exclusive licensing and supply of checkpoint inhibitor FYB206, a biosimilar of Keytruda®1 (Pembrolizumab), in the U.S. and Canada.
Under the terms of this agreement, Formycon AG will finalize development, prepare and file the regulatory dossier, and supply the product, while Zydus will be responsible for the commercialization of FYB206 in the U.S. and Canada. Meanwhile, FYB206 is approaching the end of its clinical development phase, with primary endpoint data expected in the first quarter of 2026. Following completion of the data package, Formycon will prepare the dossier and submit the biologics license application (BLA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in due course.
Dr. Stefan Glombitza, CEO of Formycon, commented: “Partnering with Zydus for the U.S. and Canada marks an important milestone for us. Zydus is an established, high-revenue player with a compelling and forward-looking oncology strategy. It has a strong commercial footprint in the U.S., where it generates nearly half of its global revenue and maintains a robust, scalable presence across key commercial channels. By commercializing over 225 FDA-approved products, including injectables and hospital-use medicines, Zydus has shown solid execution strength in complex launches, supporting the high-quality implementation of FYB206. With a streamlined clinical development program, Formycon has secured a leading role among the developers of a pembrolizumab biosimilar and Zydus´ decision to join forces with us underscores their strong confidence in our expertise in developing complex biosimilar medicines for highly regulated countries. Continuing our indicated partnering approach, we are teaming up with strong local partners at attractive commercial terms as we work together to deliver meaningful value for patients and healthcare systems.”
Dr. Sharvil P. Patel, Managing Director of Zydus Lifesciences Limited, stated: “We are happy to collaborate with Formycon to develop and commercialize a biosimilar of Keytruda® across U.S. and Canada. This venture marks Zydus’ entry into the North American biosimilar market, debuting with an immunotherapy product. This collaboration also complements Zydus’ recent proposed acquisition of Agenus Inc.’s California, USA based manufacturing facilities, which we plan to integrate and leverage for manufacturing in the future. By combining our expertise and resources, we aim to drive significant organizational growth and deliver maximum value to patients through expanded access to affordable oncology care.”
Upon signature of the agreement, Formycon will be eligible to receive mid-teens-million-euro upfront and milestone payments in 2025. In addition, Formycon will be eligible for further payments linked to the achievement of defined development and regulatory milestones, which in total are expected to amount to a mid–double-digit-million-euro range. Upon market launch, Formycon will obtain a mid–double-digit-share of the gross profits generated in the territory.
Pembrolizumab is a humanized monoclonal antibody that belongs to the group of immune checkpoint inhibitors and is used to treat a variety of tumors. With its broad range of indications in oncology and global sales of US$ 29.5 billion in 20242, Keytruda® is currently one of the world’s best-selling drugs, underscoring the substantial oncology demand and market potential across the world.
