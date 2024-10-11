EQS-News: GEA raises earnings forecast for fiscal year 2024 again after strong third quarter

EQS-News: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Development of Sales

GEA raises earnings forecast for fiscal year 2024 again after strong third quarter



11.10.2024 / 11:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







GEA raises earnings forecast for fiscal year 2024 again after strong third quarter

Duesseldorf (Germany), October 11, 2024 – Based on the very positive operating performance in the first nine months of fiscal year 2024 – particularly in the third quarter – and the expectations for the full year 2024, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft is again raising its guidance for the EBITDA margin before restructuring expenses for the full year 2024 based on preliminary figures*. GEA now expects a range of 15.4 to 15.6 percent (previously: 14.9 to 15.2 percent). The company confirms its guidance of 2.0 to 4.0 percent organic revenue growth and a 32 to 35 percent return on capital employed (ROCE).

“We continued our profitable performance in the third quarter, once again demonstrating the company's ongoing earnings improvement,” said CEO Stefan Klebert. “Order intake was particularly encouraging, driven by strong base business. We will implement our recently published Mission 30 strategy step by step, thereby further increasing the group's profitability."

GEA will publish the full financial report on the third quarter on November 6, 2024.

*Preliminary key financial figures Q3 2024 vs. Q3 2023

GEA Group Q3 2024 Q3 2023 Q1-Q3 2024 Q1-Q3 2023 Order Intake – Reported (EUR million) 1,301 1,247 3,955 4,209 Order Intake – Organic Growth 6.6% -2.8% Sales – Reported (EUR million) 1,350 1,351 3,914 3,964 Sales - Organic Growth 1.4% 1.9% EBITDA bf. restr. (EUR million) 217 207 598 570 EBITDA bf. restr. in % 16.1% 15.3% 15.3% 14.4% ROCE (L4Q) in % 32.3% 33.9% 32.3% 33.9%



NOTE TO EDITORS

Further information about GEA

about GEA To the GEA Press page

To the GEA Media Center

Background information on current topics can be found at Features

Follow GEA on



Media Relations

Lilian Schmalenstroer

Peter-Müller-Str. 12, 40468 Düsseldorf, Germany

Phone +49 211 9136-2090

lilian.schmalenstroer@gea.com

About GEA

GEA is one of the world’s largest systems suppliers for the food, beverage and pharmaceutical sectors. The international technology group, founded in 1881, specializes in machinery and plants as well as advanced process technology, components and comprehensive services. With more than 18,000 employees, the group generated revenue of more than EUR 5.4 billion in over 150 countries in fiscal year 2023. GEA plants, processes and components enhance the efficiency and sustainability of customers’ production processes across the globe. They contribute significantly to the reduction of CO 2 emissions, plastic usage, and food waste. In doing so, GEA makes a key contribution toward a sustainable future, in line with the company’s purpose: “Engineering for a better world”.

GEA is listed in the German MDAX and the European STOXX® Europe 600 Index and is also among the companies comprising the Dax 50 ESG, MSCI Global Sustainability, the Dow Jones Sustainability World and Dow Jones Sustainability Europe Indices.

More information can be found online at gea.com.

If you do not wish to receive any further information from GEA, please send an e-mail to pr@gea.com.