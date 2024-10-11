11.10.2024 11:30:29

EQS-News: GEA raises earnings forecast for fiscal year 2024 again after strong third quarter

EQS-News: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Development of Sales
GEA raises earnings forecast for fiscal year 2024 again after strong third quarter

11.10.2024 / 11:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


GEA raises earnings forecast for fiscal year 2024 again after strong third quarter

Duesseldorf (Germany), October 11, 2024 – Based on the very positive operating performance in the first nine months of fiscal year 2024 – particularly in the third quarter – and the expectations for the full year 2024, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft is again raising its guidance for the EBITDA margin before restructuring expenses for the full year 2024 based on preliminary figures*. GEA now expects a range of 15.4 to 15.6 percent (previously: 14.9 to 15.2 percent). The company confirms its guidance of 2.0 to 4.0 percent organic revenue growth and a 32 to 35 percent return on capital employed (ROCE).

“We continued our profitable performance in the third quarter, once again demonstrating the company's ongoing earnings improvement,” said CEO Stefan Klebert. “Order intake was particularly encouraging, driven by strong base business. We will implement our recently published Mission 30 strategy step by step, thereby further increasing the group's profitability."

GEA will publish the full financial report on the third quarter on November 6, 2024.

*Preliminary key financial figures Q3 2024 vs. Q3 2023

GEA Group Q3 2024 Q3 2023 Q1-Q3 2024 Q1-Q3 2023
Order Intake – Reported (EUR million) 1,301 1,247 3,955 4,209
Order Intake – Organic Growth 6.6%   -2.8%  
         
Sales – Reported (EUR million) 1,350 1,351 3,914 3,964
Sales - Organic Growth 1.4%   1.9%  
         
EBITDA bf. restr. (EUR million) 217 207 598 570
EBITDA bf. restr. in % 16.1% 15.3% 15.3% 14.4%
         
ROCE (L4Q) in % 32.3% 33.9% 32.3% 33.9%

 
NOTE TO EDITORS


Media Relations

Lilian Schmalenstroer

Peter-Müller-Str. 12, 40468 Düsseldorf, Germany

Phone +49 211 9136-2090

lilian.schmalenstroer@gea.com

 

About GEA

GEA is one of the world’s largest systems suppliers for the food, beverage and pharmaceutical sectors. The international technology group, founded in 1881, specializes in machinery and plants as well as advanced process technology, components and comprehensive services. With more than 18,000 employees, the group generated revenue of more than EUR 5.4 billion in over 150 countries in fiscal year 2023. GEA plants, processes and components enhance the efficiency and sustainability of customers’ production processes across the globe. They contribute significantly to the reduction of CO2 emissions, plastic usage, and food waste. In doing so, GEA makes a key contribution toward a sustainable future, in line with the company’s purpose: “Engineering for a better world”.

GEA is listed in the German MDAX and the European STOXX® Europe 600 Index and is also among the companies comprising the Dax 50 ESG, MSCI Global Sustainability, the Dow Jones Sustainability World and Dow Jones Sustainability Europe Indices.

More information can be found online at gea.com.

If you do not wish to receive any further information from GEA, please send an e-mail to pr@gea.com.


11.10.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
Peter-Müller-Straße 12
40468 Düsseldorf
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)211 9136-0
E-mail: ir@gea.com
Internet: www.gea.com
ISIN: DE0006602006
WKN: 660200
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2007067

 
End of News EQS News Service

2007067  11.10.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2007067&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu GEAmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu GEAmehr Analysen

11.10.24 GEA Underweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
11.10.24 GEA Outperform RBC Capital Markets
11.10.24 GEA Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
09.10.24 GEA Buy Warburg Research
09.10.24 GEA Buy UBS AG
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

GEA 46,56 1,48% GEA

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX geht höher ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich mit Zuschlägen -- Wall Street schlussendtlich höher - Dow und S&P-500 in Rekordlaune -- Börsenhandel in Asien endet uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt pendelte um die Nulllinie, während der deutsche Aktienmarkt sich im Freitagshandel höher präsentierte. Die US-Börsen verbuchten am Freitag Gewinne. In Fernost waren die Anleger unentschlossen.

Nachrichten

Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen