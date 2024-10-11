|
11.10.2024 11:30:29
EQS-News: GEA raises earnings forecast for fiscal year 2024 again after strong third quarter
|
EQS-News: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
/ Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Development of Sales
Duesseldorf (Germany), October 11, 2024 – Based on the very positive operating performance in the first nine months of fiscal year 2024 – particularly in the third quarter – and the expectations for the full year 2024, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft is again raising its guidance for the EBITDA margin before restructuring expenses for the full year 2024 based on preliminary figures*. GEA now expects a range of 15.4 to 15.6 percent (previously: 14.9 to 15.2 percent). The company confirms its guidance of 2.0 to 4.0 percent organic revenue growth and a 32 to 35 percent return on capital employed (ROCE).
“We continued our profitable performance in the third quarter, once again demonstrating the company's ongoing earnings improvement,” said CEO Stefan Klebert. “Order intake was particularly encouraging, driven by strong base business. We will implement our recently published Mission 30 strategy step by step, thereby further increasing the group's profitability."
GEA will publish the full financial report on the third quarter on November 6, 2024.
*Preliminary key financial figures Q3 2024 vs. Q3 2023
Lilian Schmalenstroer
Peter-Müller-Str. 12, 40468 Düsseldorf, Germany
Phone +49 211 9136-2090
lilian.schmalenstroer@gea.com
About GEA
GEA is one of the world’s largest systems suppliers for the food, beverage and pharmaceutical sectors. The international technology group, founded in 1881, specializes in machinery and plants as well as advanced process technology, components and comprehensive services. With more than 18,000 employees, the group generated revenue of more than EUR 5.4 billion in over 150 countries in fiscal year 2023. GEA plants, processes and components enhance the efficiency and sustainability of customers’ production processes across the globe. They contribute significantly to the reduction of CO2 emissions, plastic usage, and food waste. In doing so, GEA makes a key contribution toward a sustainable future, in line with the company’s purpose: “Engineering for a better world”.
GEA is listed in the German MDAX and the European STOXX® Europe 600 Index and is also among the companies comprising the Dax 50 ESG, MSCI Global Sustainability, the Dow Jones Sustainability World and Dow Jones Sustainability Europe Indices.
More information can be found online at gea.com.
If you do not wish to receive any further information from GEA, please send an e-mail to pr@gea.com.
11.10.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
|Peter-Müller-Straße 12
|40468 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)211 9136-0
|E-mail:
|ir@gea.com
|Internet:
|www.gea.com
|ISIN:
|DE0006602006
|WKN:
|660200
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2007067
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2007067 11.10.2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu GEAmehr Nachrichten
|
11.10.24
|ROUNDUP: Gea rechnet 2024 erneut mit mehr Profitabilität (dpa-AFX)
|
11.10.24
|AKTIE IM FOKUS: Gea Group preschen vor in Richtung 2022er Hoch (dpa-AFX)
|
11.10.24
|Anlagenbauer Gea erlöst mehr und wird profitabler (dpa-AFX)
|
11.10.24
|EQS-News: GEA raises earnings forecast for fiscal year 2024 again after strong third quarter (EQS Group)
|
11.10.24
|EQS-News: GEA erhöht nach starkem dritten Quartal erneut die Ergebnisprognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2024 (EQS Group)
|
11.10.24
|Anlagenbauer Gea rechnet erneut mit mehr Profitabilität im Jahr 2024 (dpa-AFX)
|
11.10.24
|EQS-Adhoc: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Change in Forecast (EQS Group)
|
11.10.24
|EQS-Adhoc: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Prognoseänderung (EQS Group)
Analysen zu GEAmehr Analysen
|11.10.24
|GEA Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11.10.24
|GEA Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|11.10.24
|GEA Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|09.10.24
|GEA Buy
|Warburg Research
|09.10.24
|GEA Buy
|UBS AG
|11.10.24
|GEA Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11.10.24
|GEA Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|11.10.24
|GEA Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|09.10.24
|GEA Buy
|Warburg Research
|09.10.24
|GEA Buy
|UBS AG
|11.10.24
|GEA Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|11.10.24
|GEA Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|09.10.24
|GEA Buy
|Warburg Research
|09.10.24
|GEA Buy
|UBS AG
|02.10.24
|GEA Buy
|UBS AG
|11.10.24
|GEA Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.10.24
|GEA Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.10.24
|GEA Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11.09.24
|GEA Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08.08.24
|GEA Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.10.24
|GEA Halten
|DZ BANK
|12.07.24
|GEA Halten
|DZ BANK
|08.05.24
|GEA Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|17.04.24
|GEA Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|11.03.24
|GEA Halten
|DZ BANK
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|GEA
|46,56
|1,48%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht höher ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich mit Zuschlägen -- Wall Street schlussendtlich höher - Dow und S&P-500 in Rekordlaune -- Börsenhandel in Asien endet uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt pendelte um die Nulllinie, während der deutsche Aktienmarkt sich im Freitagshandel höher präsentierte. Die US-Börsen verbuchten am Freitag Gewinne. In Fernost waren die Anleger unentschlossen.