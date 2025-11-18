Gerresheimer Aktie
WKN DE: A0LD6E / ISIN: DE000A0LD6E6
|
18.11.2025 10:02:23
EQS-News: Gerresheimer: Science Based Targets Initiative confirms CO2e Reduction Targets
|
EQS-News: Gerresheimer AG
/ Key word(s): Sustainability
Gerresheimer: Science Based Targets Initiative confirms CO2e Reduction Targets
Duesseldorf, November 18, 2025. Gerresheimer, an innovative system and solution provider and a global partner for the pharma, biotech and cosmetic industries, has had its climate targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). SBTi confirmed that Gerresheimer’s targets are scientifically based and aligned with the Paris Climate Agreement to limit global warming to 1.5 °C. By 2030, Gerresheimer aims to reduce its Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions by 52% compared to the base year 2019. Already by the end of 2029, 65% of Gerresheimer's suppliers in terms of expenditure on goods and services are also expected to set scientifically based climate targets. Finally, by 2034, Gerresheimer aims to reduce the intensity of emissions relative to operating profit in selected Scope 3 categories by 64% compared to the base year 2023. With the validation of its reduction targets by the SBTi, Gerresheimer underscores its commitment to measuring and managing climate protection and sustainability according to recognized standards and communicating its progress transparently.
“As a partner to the pharmaceutical and biotech industry, we support our customers on their path toward more sustainability,” says Uwe Röhrhoff, CEO of Gerresheimer AG. “The validation of our climate targets by SBTi is an important contribution to this.”
Reduction targets across the entire value chain
As part of its corporate strategy, Gerresheimer has set itself scientifically based emission targets and had them validated by SBTi. These targets cover emissions along the entire value chain (Scope 1 to 3).
Scope 1 includes all emissions caused directly by Gerresheimer through its own facilities and production processes. Scope 2 covers indirect emissions associated with energy supply, such as the purchase of electricity or heat. Scope 3 includes all other indirect emissions that occur outside the company, for example through suppliers, transport, and the use and disposal of sold products.
Ambitious targets in line with the Paris Climate Agreement
According to the newly defined targets validated by the SBTi, Gerresheimer aims to reduce Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions by 52% by 2030 compared to the base year 2019.
Gerresheimer has also set itself the ambitious goal that by 2029, 65% of its suppliers, measured in terms of expenditure on purchased goods and services, will also set scientifically based CO2e targets. This enables Gerresheimer to make its suppliers' climate responsibility transparent and at the same time provides it with an effective control instrument for climate management in its own supply chain.
The company also aims to reduce the intensity of emissions in relation to operating profit (EBITDA plus personnel expenses) in selected Scope 3 categories by 64% by 2034 compared to the base year 2023. Relevant for Gerresheimer here are the Scope 3 categories “fuel and energy-related activities,” “upstream and downstream transport and distribution,” and “end-of-life treatment of sold products.”
SBTi: Benchmark for science-based climate protection
The Science Based Targets Initiative was founded in 2015 by CDP, the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC), We Mean Business Coalition, the World Resources Institute (WRI), and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF). It provides companies with a clearly defined framework for developing scientifically based climate targets and reducing emissions in line with the goals of the Paris Agreement. It checks whether the targets set are in line with the latest climate research findings and contribute to limiting global warming to 1.5 °C. SBTi-approved targets are considered an international benchmark for credible and transparent climate protection in the industrial sector.
Transparent Sustainability Reporting
The validation by SBTi underscores Gerresheimer's commitment to measuring and managing climate protection and sustainability in accordance with recognized standards, as well as communicating progress transparently.
The company reports annually on its goals, measures, and results in its Sustainability Report and also provides relevant information for international ratings such as CDP and EcoVadis. MSCI, Sustainalytics, and ISS also regularly assess Gerresheimer's sustainability performance. An overview of Gerresheimer’s external sustainability ratings can be found here.
About Gerresheimer
