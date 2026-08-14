Hypoport Aktie

Hypoport für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: 549336 / ISIN: DE0005493365

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14.08.2026 14:57:54

EQS-News: Hypoport Initiates Share Buyback Programme

EQS-News: Hypoport SE / Key word(s): Share Buyback
Hypoport Initiates Share Buyback Programme

14.08.2026 / 14:57 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Announcement pursuant to Article 2(1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 // Share Buyback Programme

 

Hypoport Initiates Share Buyback Programme


Berlin, 14 August 2026 – The Management Board of Hypoport SE resolved on 12 August 2026, with the Supervisory Board’s approval, to repurchase own shares via the stock exchange (cf. ad hoc announcement dated 12 August 2026). The share buyback will commence on 17 August 2026 and is scheduled to be completed by no later than 30 October 2026.

Own shares with an aggregate purchase price of up to EUR 10 million plus incidental costs are to be acquired. Based on the closing price in Xetra trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange as of 11 August 2026 (EUR 83.35), this corresponds to a volume of up to 119,976 shares. However, the maximum number of shares repurchased shall not exceed a total of 400,000 shares under any circumstances.

This resolution follows the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting on 2 June 2026 to acquire own shares (the “Authorisation”). The repurchased shares will be used to service employee participation programmes as well as other forms of equity allocations to employees and corporate bodies of the Company and the Hypoport Group.

The buyback will be conducted in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), as amended, in conjunction with the provisions of Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.

The repurchase will be executed on behalf of and for the account of Hypoport SE through the engagement of an independent credit institution. The credit institution must effect the acquisition of Hypoport shares in compliance with the aforementioned regulations and the terms of the Authorisation. The credit institution shall take its decisions regarding the timing of acquisitions of Hypoport SE shares independently and without influence from Hypoport SE. Hypoport SE shall not exert any influence over the credit institution’s decisions in this regard. In particular, the credit institution is obliged to comply with the trading conditions set out in Article 3 of the Delegated Regulation and the requirements contained in this share buyback programme.

In determining the purchase price, the credit institution shall not exceed the price of the last independently executed transaction on the relevant exchange or, if higher, the price of the current highest independent offer on that exchange. Furthermore, pursuant to the Authorisation, the credit institution may not exceed the price of a Hypoport SE share determined in the opening auction on the trading day in the XETRA trading system (or a comparable successor system) on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange by more than 10 per cent, nor may it fall below that price by more than 20 per cent.

In addition, the credit institution may not acquire on any one day more than 25 per cent of the average daily trading volume of the Hypoport share on the exchange on which the purchase is effected. The average share volume shall be calculated on the basis of the average daily trading volume over the 20 trading days preceding the respective buyback day.

The Management Board of Hypoport SE may suspend the share buyback programme at any time and, subject to compliance with applicable legal requirements, resume it.

Hypoport SE will report regularly on the transactions carried out on its website at https://www.hypoport.com/investor-relations/share-repurchase/ in accordance with the Delegated Regulation.

 

About Hypoport SE

Hypoport SE is headquartered in Lübeck (Germany) and is the parent company of the Hypoport Group. The Group is a network of technology companies for the credit, housing and insurance industries with a workforce of more than 2,000 employees. It is structured in three operating segments: Real Estate & Mortgage Platforms, Insurance Platforms and Financing Platforms.

The Real Estate & Mortgage Platforms segment operates Europace, which is an online B2B lending marketplace and the largest German platform offering mortgage finance. A fully integrated system links approximately 800 partners – banks, building finance associations, insurers and financial product distributors. Besides Europace, the joint ventures Finmas (Savings Banks Finance Group), Genopace (Cooperative Financial Network), Starpool (Deutsche Bank) and Baufinex (Bausparkasse Schwäbisch Hall) support the growth of the credit marketplace in various target groups. Dr. Klein, the largest franchise system for non-captive mortgage finance advice for consumers, is also assigned to this segment. Moreover, the Qualitypool brokerage pool, the FIO property sales platform for bank-affiliated estate agents and the Value AG property valuation platform are a key part of the value chain for homebuyers.

The Financing Platforms segment comprises all technology and advisory companies in the Hypoport Group that cover finance products other than mortgage finance. It has a particular focus on finance for the housing industry (Dr. Klein Wowi and FIO Finance), corporate finance (REM Capital) and personal loans (Europace).

In the Insurance Platforms segment, Smart Insur provides a web-based B2B platform for insurance products with variable pricing for private individuals and small businesses, supported by the Qualitypool brokerage pool and the underwriter Sia. The segment also includes ePension, a platform for occupational insurance products, and Corify, a platform for the tendering and management of industrial insurance policies.

The shares of Hypoport SE are listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Deutsche Börse) and have been included in the SDAX or MDAX indices since 2015.

 

Contact:

Jan H. Pahl
Head of Investor Relations // IRO

Tel: +49 (0)30 42086 1942
Mobile: +49 (0)176 9651 2519
Email: ir@hypoport.de
 

Hypoport SE

Heidestrasse 8

10557 Berlin, Germany

www.hypoport.com
 

 

2026 financial calendar:

16 March 2026: preliminary results FY 2025

30 March 2026: Annual report 2025

11 May 2026: Q1 results 2026

10 August 2026: Q2 results 2026

9 November 2026: Q3 results 2026

 

 

Data on Hypoport shares:

 
ISIN DE 0005493365
WKN 549336
Stock exchange symbol HYQ


14.08.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Hypoport SE
Heidestraße 8
10557 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +4930420861942
E-mail: ir@hypoport.de
Internet: www.hypoport.de
ISIN: DE0005493365
WKN: 549336
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 391200GNIFXXP6KRYQ46
EQS News ID: 2383332

 
End of News EQS News Service

2383332  14.08.2026 CET/CEST

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