11.11.2025 07:31:13

EQS-News: IONOS reports successful first nine months of 2025 – AdTech business to be sold

EQS-News: IONOS Group SE / Key word(s): 9 Month figures/Interim Report
IONOS reports successful first nine months of 2025 – AdTech business to be sold

11.11.2025 / 07:31 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 
  • + 210,000 customers to 6.53 million
  • + 6.2% revenue to €980.2 million
  • + 20.8% adjusted EBITDA to €368.5 million
  • + 40.6% adjusted earnings per share to €1.35
  • AdTech business put up for sale
  

Karlsruhe / Berlin, 11 November 2025. IONOS Group SE looks back on a successful first nine months of 2025. Revenue, EBITDA, and customer numbers continued to increase.

The Management Board of IONOS Group SE has decided to put Sedo GmbH, and thus the “AdTech” segment, up for sale and to focus entirely on the core business areas of “Web Presence & Productivity” and “Cloud Solutions.”

The AdTech business unit, which is not part of IONOS's core business, has increasingly developed from a secondary market for the use and trading of domains into a platform for traffic monetization. This repositioning opens up numerous opportunities for the AdTech business unit, but these must be developed with the appropriate focus.

With the decision to put the “AdTech” segment up for sale, the division is reported separately as a discontinued operation in accordance with IFRS 5. The financial figures for the previous year have been adjusted accordingly.

 

Business development

The IONOS customer base grew by around 210,000 to 6.53 million customers in the first nine months of 2025 (December 31, 2024: 6.32 million customers).

Revenue (previously “Digital Solutions & Cloud” segment) increased by 6.2% to €980.2 million (comparable prior-year figure for 9M 2024: €923.1 million) or by 6.6% excluding intercompany revenue. Adjusted EBITDA rose by 20.8% to €368.5 million (comparable prior-year figure for 9M 2024: €305.1 million). The adjusted EBITDA margin improved accordingly to 37.6% (9M 2024: 33.0%).

Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) rose by 40.6% to €1.35 (9M 2024: €0.96).

"The AdTech business faces exciting challenges and at the same time has a lot of potential. To leverage this potential, increasing management attention is required, which we cannot provide optimally on a permanent basis. In the future, we want to focus entirely on our core business,“ said Achim Weiß, CEO of IONOS Group SE. ”The development of AI, from conversational AI to reasoning to autonomous AI and multi-agent AI systems, is heralding a new era. With the launch of IONOS Momentum, we are bundling our existing AI products and will be rolling out a variety of products and enhancements in the coming months. IONOS Momentum makes AI accessible and easy to use for every entrepreneur.“

 

Forecast

The company confirms its forecast, which previously referred to its remaining core business, ”Digital Solutions & Cloud". Adjusted for currency effects, revenue is expected to grow by approximately 8% in fiscal year 2025 (2024: €1,248.1 million), with an adjusted EBITDA margin of approximately 35% (2024: 32.9%). Adjusted EBITDA in the remaining core business is expected to increase by approximately 17% to approximately €480 million (2024: €410.4 million).

 

Media contact:
Andreas Maurer
press@ionos-group.com
Phone +49 721 50957968
 

Investor Relations contact:
Stephan Gramkow
investor-relations@ionos-group.com
Phone +49 721 50957097

11.11.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: IONOS Group SE
Elgendorfer Straße 57
56410 Montabaur
Germany
E-mail: info@ionos-group.com
ISIN: DE000A3E00M1
WKN: A3E00M
Indices: MDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Vienna Stock Exchange
EQS News ID: 2227258

 
End of News EQS News Service

2227258  11.11.2025 CET/CEST

