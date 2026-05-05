KSB Aktie

KSB für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 629203 / ISIN: DE0006292030

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
05.05.2026 08:44:24

EQS-News: KSB: Subdued quarter amid challenging environment

EQS-News: KSB SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement
KSB: Subdued quarter amid challenging environment

05.05.2026 / 08:44 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

KSB: Subdued quarter amid challenging environment

 

  • Strong order intake following major energy order
  • Sales revenue at prior-year level
  • EBIT below previous year

 

FRANKENTHAL: Pump and valve manufacturer KSB significantly increased order intake in the first quarter of 2026 following a major order in the Energy Market. Geopolitical turbulences in the first quarter impacted both sales revenue and earnings before finance income / expense and tax (EBIT).

 

In the first quarter of the 2026 financial year, KSB reported order intake of € 1,012 million, up by 15.2 % year on year. The Pumps Segment achieved the strongest increase of 31 % to € 633 million. While order intake in the Valves Segment grew by 0.2 % to € 112 million, the KSB SupremeServ Segment reported a decline of 5.6 % to € 268 million. In the Pumps Segment, order intake in the Energy Market increased by 359 % to € 257 million, driven in particular by a major order for a power plant in Eastern Europe. By contrast, order intake in the Standard Markets saw a year-on-year decline of € 45 million (11 %) to € 354 million. The Mining Market reported a 22 % decline in order intake to € 22 million in the first quarter of 2026.

 

KSB slightly increased sales revenue by 0.4 % to € 712 million in the first three months. The Pumps Segment achieved the strongest increase, with growth of 16.4 % to € 390 million. In the Valves Segment, sales revenue declined by 5.9 % to € 97 million. KSB SupremeServ reported a moderate 3.2 % year-on-year decline in sales revenue to € 225 million, which was exclusively attributable to negative currency effects of € 8 million. In the Pumps Segment, Standard Markets reported above-average growth of 7.9 % to € 321 million, while sales revenue in the Energy Market declined slightly year on year to € 48 million. The Mining Market, on the other hand, reported a € 6 million decline in sales revenue to € 21 million.

 

In the first quarter of 2026, KSB achieved EBIT of € 39.8 million (previous year: € 45.5 million) and an EBIT margin of 5.6 %. As in the previous year, EBIT was impacted by external costs for the migration to SAP S/4HANA, which amounted to € 6.4 million compared with € 7.5 million in the first quarter of 2025). The Pumps Segment achieved EBIT of € 8.0 million (previous year: € 6.9 million), which was attributable to an increase in earnings in the Standard Markets. EBIT in the Valves Segment of € -0.1 million were practically unchanged from the previous year, but declined by € 6.9 million in the KSB SupremeServ Segment to € 31.9 million.

 

Dr Stephan Timmermann, CEO, commented: “The global economic headwinds seen in 2025 have now been intensified by the conflict in Iran and its broad economic repercussions. Overall, the environment in which we find ourselves remains very challenging and requires us to maintain a prudent, focused and agile approach to the near-term management of KSB. To this end, we continue to focus on our strengths. Our proven track record and resilience following the pandemic give us full confidence that we are on course to meet this year’s forecast, despite the challenging environment.”

 

 

KSB is a leading international manufacturer of pumps and valves. The Frankenthal-based Group has a presence on five continents with its own sales and marketing organisations, manufacturing facilities and service operations. With a workforce of around 16,800, the KSB Group generated sales revenue of approximately € 3 billion in the 2025 financial year.

 


05.05.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: KSB SE & Co. KGaA
Johann-Klein-Strasse 9
67227 Frankenthal
Germany
Phone: +49 6233 86-2020
Fax: +49 6233 86-3435
Internet: www.ksb.com
ISIN: DE0006292030
WKN: 629203
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2321054

 
End of News EQS News Service

2321054  05.05.2026 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu KSB SE & Co. KGaA Vz.

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu KSB SE & Co. KGaA Vz.

mehr Analysen
04.02.26 KSB Buy Warburg Research
21.01.26 KSB Buy Warburg Research
12.11.25 KSB Buy Warburg Research
12.09.25 KSB Buy Warburg Research
17.06.25 KSB Buy Warburg Research
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

KSB SE & Co. KGaA Vz. 882,00 -8,41% KSB SE & Co. KGaA Vz.

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

03.05.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im April 2026: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen
03.05.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 18: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
03.05.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 18
02.05.26 KW 18: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
02.05.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Weiter keine Lösung im Nahost-Konflikt: ATX-Anleger in Kauflaune -- DAX mit Gewinnen -- US-Börsen fester -- Handel in Hongkong mit Verlusten - Feiertag in China und Japan
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ist am Dienstag Optimismus zu sehen. Auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt legt im Handelsverlauf zu. Die US-Börsen zeugen sich mit Gewinnen. Am Dienstag dominierten in Fernost die Bären.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen